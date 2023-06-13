Sunrise Europe: Sunrider Europe Wins Prestigious LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Award

LONDON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrider Europe, headquartered in Soho Square, London, England, and an affiliate office of Sunrider International, recently received the LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness Award for Best Herbal Nutrition & Cosmetics Brand 2023. The announcement was made on the LUXlife Magazine website in June 2023.

This is the third LUXlife Health, Beauty & Wellness accolade Sunrider Europe has earned. In 2021, the company was recognized as the Best Herbal Nutrition Brand (Europe) and received the LUXlife Award for Innovation in Herbal Cosmetics Manufacturing.

According to the LUXlife website, the aim of the awards program is "to recognize market-leading companies who stand above their competition and provide high-quality luxury products, services, and treatments which an elite clientele appreciate and expect."

The awards program is conducted by LUXlife Magazine, a premium lifestyle publication founded in 2015. Distributed to a circulation of 94,000 globally, LUXlife "focuses on a range of topics within the luxury lifestyle industry, featuring articles on fashion, beauty, fine dining, travel, luxury real estate and much more."

Sunrider Europe's LUXlife brand award is showcased in the June issue of LUXlife Awards Winners Magazine, https://www.lux-review.com/issues/health-beauty-and-wellness-awards-2023/ page 19.

Information about Sunrider Europe and Sunrider's wide range of products for healthy living can be found at uk.sunrider.com . The public is also invited to visit the company's office showroom in Soho Square, London, open Monday-Friday.

About Sunrider

Sunrider International, is a direct selling and retail sales company, and was founded in 1982 by Drs. Tei-Fu and Oi-Lin Chen. All five of their children hold senior executive positions within the multi-generational, family-owned company, either directly at the corporate headquarters or on the Board of Directors. Their passion for people led them to create proven herbal products that help others achieve optimal health and wellness, and a business opportunity that offers them the freedom to live happier, more balanced lives. Guided by owner expertise, Sunrider is a growing global enterprise that currently spans nearly 40 countries.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sunrider-europe-wins-prestigious-luxlife-health-beauty--wellness-award-301848075.html