Japan's Panasonic has developed an air-source heat pump that uses propane (R290) as the refrigerant. It can produce between 5 kW and 9 kW of heat, and domestic hot water to a temperature of up to 75 C. It says the heat pump can be paired with rooftop solar to maximize self-consumption. The new Aquarea series also includes a heat pump using R32 as the refrigerant.Panasonic has launched a new air-source heat pump series. The Aquarea K and L heat pumps use R32 or propane (R290) as the refrigerant, respectively. The propane L series is "ideal for retrofit applications when renovating a home with ...

