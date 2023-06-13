Prusch's extensive tech and leadership experience will help drive growth and impact

Erik Prusch has joined ISACA as its new CEO. Based in Washington state in the United States, Prusch brings significant tech and leadership experience as a CEO and board director to the organization.

"This is an exciting time for ISACA as we've expanded globally, developed new tools and resources to help organizations thrive in a rapidly changing technology landscape, and become recognized as the global leader in digital trust," said ISACA Board Chair Pam Nigro. "Erik's extensive tech and business leadership experience and skills will help drive ISACA forward and add value to the individuals and enterprises we serve."

Prior to joining ISACA, Prusch served as CEO of Outerwall, Lumension, NetMotion Wireless, Clearwire and Borland Software Corporation. He has been a board member for RealNetworks, WASH, Calero Software and Keynote Systems. Previously in his career, Prusch served as chief financial officer for a number of public companies, such as Identix and Borland, and for divisions of public companies, such as Gateway Computers and PepsiCo. He began his career at Deloitte Touche (then Touche Ross). Prusch holds a bachelor's degree from Yale University and an MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business.

"The pace of change in technology is escalating at an unprecedented rate, and it is a uniquely challenging and interesting time for digital trust professionals and their organizations," said Prusch. "Throughout my career, I've guided organizations through transformation, so it's exciting to join ISACA at this pivotal moment. Now more than ever, it's critical that we equip our members and customers with the forward-looking resources they need to thrive in their careers and enterprises."

ISACA is widely known for its globally recognized certifications for digital trust professionals, including the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) and Certified Information Security Manager credentials (CISM), as well as the COBIT framework and the Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI). Additionally, the association established One in Tech, an ISACA Foundation to advance equity and diversity in tech. ISACA has 170,000 members in 188 countries.

About ISACA

ISACA (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its 170,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

