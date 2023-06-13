Hi-View Resources Inc.: Hi-View Provides Update on Lawyers Group and Golden Stranger Properties Options

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hi-View Resources Inc. ("Hi-View" or the "Company") (CSE: HVW) announces today that further to its news release April 26, 2023, regarding the acquisition of Zeal Exploration Inc.("Zeal"), it wishes to provide an update on the options held by Zeal on the Lawyers West, East, South projects (the "Lawyers Group Claims") and the Golden Stranger project (the "Golden Stranger Claims").



The Lawyers Group Claims option agreement with Musk Metals Corp. ("Musk") provides for Zeal to complete a series of payments totalling $160,000 in cash and complete share issuances of 1,600,000 total common shares in order for Zeal to acquire a 100% interest. Zeal previously made payment of 20,000 in cash and issued 400,000 common shares prior to the Company acquiring Zeal. Hi-View as the parent company of Zeal, will issue the remaining up to 1,200,000 common shares of the Company as set out in the Lawyers Group Claims option agreement, including 200,000 shares to be issued forthwith.

The Golden Stranger Claims option agreement with Clive Brookes provides for Zeal to complete a series of payments totalling $140,000 in cash and issue 1,000,000 units (the "Units") and 2,000,000 common shares in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Stranger Claims. Each Unit consisted of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant, now replaced with warrants of Hi-View, entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company. Prior to the Company acquiring Zeal, Zeal made payment of $50,000 in cash and issued the 1,000,000 Units. Hi-View as the parent company of Zeal, will issue the remaining up to 2,000,000 common shares as set out in the Golden Stranger Claims option agreement.

About Hi-View

The principal business is the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties. Its objective is to locate, define and ultimately develop economic mineral deposits. Zeal Exploration is a wholly-owned subsidiary which holds the options to acquire the Golden Stranger Property and the Lawyers West, East, South projects located in Toodoggone region of British Columbia prospective for gold, silver, and copper. The collective holdings cover an approximate 9,139.57 hectares. Additionally, Hi-View holds an option on the Ket 28 Property located in south-central British Columbia in the Greenwood District. The Ket 28 Property covers an area of 3,432 hectares. www.hiviewresources.com.

Contact:

Hi-View Resources Inc.

Howard Milne, Chief Executive Officer

Email: hdmcap@shaw.ca Telephone: (604) 377-8994

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to sell any of the securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this new release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release includes statements related to the proposed Transaction and related matters. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.