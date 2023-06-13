NuRAN Wireless Inc.: NuRAN Announces Approval from OTC to Up-List to OTCQB

QUEBEC, QC / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / NuRAN Wireless Inc. ("NuRAN" or the "Company") (CSE:NUR) (OTCQB:NRRWF) (FSE:1RN), a leading rural telecommunications company, is pleased to announce that it has successfully uplisted from the OTC Pink Market to the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). As previously announced, the Company completed its application in February. NuRAN's common shares will trade on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol "NRRWF".

The OTCQB is recognized by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as an established public market providing data that investors need to analyze, value and trade securities. Being part of an established financial marketplace will assist in diversifying the Company's shareholder base with increased liquidity and brand visibility while maintaining a high level of transparent trading, annual verification, continuous regulation and provide a strong baseline of transparency to inform and engage investors. The requirements and standards for OTCQB can be found at https://www.otcmarkets.com/corporate-services/get-started/otcqb.

Francis Letourneau, the Company's President and CEO, commented, "Listing on the OTCQB is another important milestone for NuRAN and we believe the OTCQB will provide enhanced investor benefits including higher reporting standards, greater access to analyst coverage and news services, and more comprehensive compliance requirements."

About NuRAN Wireless:

NuRAN is a leading rural telecommunications company that meets the growing demand for wireless network coverage in remote and rural regions around the globe. With its affordable and innovative scalable solutions of 2G, 3G, and 4G technologies, NuRAN offers a new possibility for more than one billion people to communicate effectively over long distances efficiently and affordably. "Bridging the Digital Divide, One Connection at a Time."

Additional Information:

For further information about NuRAN Wireless: www.nuranwireless.com

Francis Létourneau,

Director and CEO

Francis.letourneau@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (418) 264-1337

Frank Candido

Investor relations

Frank.candido@nuranwireless.com

Tel: (514) 969-5530

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as, "expects", "is expected", "anticipates", "intends", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results projected, expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements, such as the uncertainties regarding include risks such as the uncertainties regarding the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and measures to prevent its spread, risks relating to NuRAN's business and the economy generally; NuRAN's ability to adequately restructure its operations with respect to its new model of NAAS service contracts; the capacity of the Company to deliver in a technical capacity and to import inventory to Africa at a reasonable cost; NuRAN's ability to deal with global supply shortages for telecommunication equipment and its ability to find alternate suppliers; NuRAN's ability to obtain project financing for the proposed site build out under its NAAS agreements with Orange, MTN and other telecommunication providers, the loss of one or more significant suppliers or a reduction in significant volume from such suppliers; NuRAN's ability to meet or exceed customers' demand and expectations; significant current competition and the introduction of new competitors or other disruptive entrants in the Company's industry; NuRAN's ability to retain key employees and protect its intellectual property; compliance with local laws and regulations and ability to obtain all required permits for our operations, access to the credit and capital markets, changes in applicable telecommunications laws or regulations or changes in license and regulatory fees, downturns in customers' business cycles; and insurance prices and insurance coverage availability, the Company's ability to effectively maintain or update information and technology systems; our ability to implement and maintain measures to protect against cyberattacks and comply with applicable privacy and data security requirements; the Company's ability to successfully implement its business strategies or realize expected cost savings and revenue enhancements; business development activities, including acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; the Company's expansion into markets outside of Canada and the operational, competitive and regulatory risks facing the Company's non-Canadian based operations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking information. Other factors which could materially affect such forward-looking information are described in the risk factors in the Company's most recent annual management's discussion and analysis that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: NuRAN Wireless Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760763/NuRAN-Announces-Approval-from-OTC-to-Up-List-to-OTCQB