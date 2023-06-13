FeelTect receives top prize at European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Innovation Forum for Tight Alright connected health solution

GALWAY, Ireland, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FEELTECT, a connected-health, wound care company, was recently awarded first place in the annual innovation competition as part of the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Innovation Forum. The EWMA Innovation Forum was held as part of the annual EWMA conference, which this year took place in Milan, Italy. The innovation competition recognises pioneering innovations that address critical unmet needs in wound care.

The rigorous selection process involved written applications that were assessed by an esteemed panel of judges, including investors, senior executives from multinational wound care companies, and industry experts. Based on the judges' preliminary evaluations, a shortlist of 16 start-up companies from across Europe were invited to present at the Innovation Forum event. Competition sponsors included ProDevLabs, Smith + Nephew, and CAP Partner.

Amongst a highly competitive field, FeelTect emerged as the overall winner of the €10,000 prize for their pioneering innovation, Tight Alright - the first connected-health technology for measuring and remotely monitoring sub-bandage pressure during compression therapy, primarily for the millions of people world-wide with venous leg ulcers. The Tight Alright technology is comprised of a wearable device with multiple pressure sensors that wirelessly connects with a digital platform, unburdening care providers by enabling significant advancements in the application, self-management, and remote monitoring of compression therapy. Furthermore, by facilitating optimal and consistent provision of gold-standard compression therapy, Tight Alright will significantly reduce healing times and treatment costs, whilst enhancing quality of life for patients.

Speaking about the award, FeelTect CEO, Andrew Cameron, PhD, said, "This award provides valuable recognition of the work we're doing to optimize the standard of care for venous leg ulcer patients. We are grateful to the sponsors, judges, and organisers of the EWMA Innovation Forum for such an honour, the event is a testament to EWMA's dedication to supporting innovations that address critical unmet needs in wound care." Edwin den Braber, MD PhD, of the EWMA Innovation Team, added, "One of the prime objectives of EWMA is to enhance the development and availability of innovative wound care solutions for physicians and their patients in Europe. With this in mind, EMWA wants to foster the development of innovative wound healing products from 'bench to bed side' by enhancing contacts between innovative companies, established companies who already collaborate with EWMA, and investors. Therefore, we are more than happy to award Feeltect as the winner of EWMA Innovation Competition 2023 since their solution was evaluated by our established panel of judges, existing out of academics, wound healing executives, and investors, to have a great potential to support that objective."

FeelTect are currently closing an investment to support R&D, additional clinical validation, and market entry of their technology, as well as partnering with providers, payers, and value-based care organisations to realise the clinical and health economic benefits of Tight Alright. In relation to the support the EWMA Innovation Forum provides for the company, Andrew Cameron noted, "The financial support will be a much-welcomed contribution to our upcoming clinical studies in the US and Europe, while the exposure and recognition we have received is an invaluable contribution to our ambitions for establishing strategic partnerships with forward-thinking medtech and digital health companies in the wound care industry."

About FeelTect

FeelTect is a connected-health, wound care company based in Galway, Ireland. The company's primary mission is to address the critical unmet need for a way to significantly reduce healing times and healthcare personnel workload in the treatment of VLUs, for improved quality of life for patients and reduced treatment costs. Since spinning out of the University of Galway in 2020, FeelTect have achieved numerous milestones, including FDA registration in USA, EUDMED registration in Europe, ISO 13485 accreditation, preliminary clinical validation, international patents on hardware and software technologies, and completion of design for manufacturing. The company is about to commence a €4.6 million Disruptive Technology Innovation Fund collaborative project to expand their pipeline of products that will ultimately lead to the development of the first data-driven clinical decision support system in wound care.

About EWMA

The European Wound Management Association (EWMA) is an academic, not-for-profit umbrella organisation under which European wound management organisations and individuals collaborate. EWMA was founded in 1991, is registered with the British Charity Commission (Charity No. 1042404), and aims to enhance the advancement of education and research into native epidemiology, pathology, diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of wounds of all aetiologies. Through its collaboration with 53 national wound management associations across Europe, EWMA today cooperates with more than 25,000 health care professionals and their patients suffering from acute and non-healing wounds. EWMA works to reach its objectives through a broad palette of activities, ranging from increasing awareness of wounds as a major challenge for patients' Quality of Life, fostering the development of new innovative wound healing solutions, to highlighting wounds as a major economic burden for European health care systems. As such, EWMA communicates continuously that wounds are preventable by the implementation of adequate prevention measures and cost effective, evidence-based therapies through for example its annual EWMA conference, advocacy activities with the European Commission and other European and national institutions, the production of scientific and guidance publications, and up-to-date education for wound care professionals. In addition to its European activities, EWMA holds close ties, and cooperates with other international wound healing organisations and a global network of wound healing Key Opinion Leaders. More information about EWMA can be found at ewma.org.

Media Contact:



Andrew Cameron

CEO, FeelTect

+353871840912

andrew.cameron@feeltect.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2099998/FeelTect_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/feeltect-receives-top-prize-at-european-wound-management-association-ewma-innovation-forum-for-tight-alright-connected-health-solution-301849450.html