Solar is not only helping to keep the lights on in Ukraine - it also has a vital role as part of Europe's energy transition and clean energy economy.From pv magazine 06/23 The European Electricity Review 2023, published by clean energy think tank Ember, says EU solar electricity generation grew by 24% to 203 TWh last year, from 164 TWh in 2021. That increase brought the share of solar in the EU electricity mix to 7.3%. The European Union increased solar generation capacity from 103 GW in 2018 to 209 GW in 2022. Capacity could rise 54 GW this year, in a medium scenario, or up to 68 GW. Ukrainian ...

