Interactive Demos of Company's RapidPlan Software, Used in an Industrial Assembly Application at the TestZone (Booth A5.530) and in a Textile Application (Booth B6.231)

Realtime Robotics, the leader in collision-free autonomous motion planning for industrial robots, today announced that it will be on-site at the upcoming Automatica 2023 trade show, taking place from June 27-30, 2023, in Munich, Germany.

There will be three opportunities for attendees to experience Realtime's innovative motion control and collision avoidance technology on the show floor: an industrial assembly screw application in the TestZone, booth A5.530; a textile demo cell in the booth of FANUC Deutschland GmbH, booth B6.231; and a Schaeffler Special Machinery video highlighting the technology, airing in booth A5.311:

In the Automatica TestZone, taking place in booth A5.530, Realtime's technology will be on display in an industrial assembly screw automation using two FANUC 200iD 7L robots, one ABB IRB 1200 5-90 robot, and one KUKA KR_6_R700 robot. Users will be able to control the robots using a touch pendant (sending robots to single targets at a time and then jogging the robots to see if there is a collision), changing the sequence of the program easily. The demo shows the power of Realtime's RapidPlan to enable multi-robot coordination, collision-free programming, validation, testing and operations.

FANUC Deutschland GmbH, booth B6.231, will host a demo cell which incorporates Realtime's motion planning into a textile handling application from sewts GmbH. In the demo, sewts' advanced image processing capabilities will be on display, highlighting how the technology can accurately identify the edges, contours, corners and other relevant features of a T-shirt. A robot, under the guidance of Realtime Robotics' motion control technology, will use the insights from the image processing software to selectively pick up the T-shirt from specific points. This repetitive task will demonstrate the consistency and precision of sewts' image processing algorithms as well as the flexibility and repeatability of robot motions when guided by Realtime.

In booth A5.311, Realtime partner Schaeffler Special Machinery will air a video highlighting the company's RapidPlan technology.

As the number of robots used in any given cell increases, the ability to quickly and cleanly move to the home position when needed also increases in importance. With RapidPlan, moving to the home position becomes very easy there are no special strategies needed to ensure that the robots do not collide or get in each other's way on the return path. No interlocks are needed in the process, which also makes it easy to expand the size of the cell and the amount of robots used within it. In camera-based systems, a single camera can send multiple poses to a common frame, and with RapidPlan, the robots are free to decide which one takes up the task based on a set of variables. Currently, these types of robot controls are difficult with conventional programming.

"The applications of our innovative RapidPlan robot motion control and collision avoidance software are endless, as can be seen in the demos here at Automatica 2023," said Rafiq Iqbal, Director of European Business Development at Realtime Robotics. "We're thrilled to be able to present these interactive demos with our close partners, highlighting just some of the ways that the logistics and manufacturing industry are integrating the latest technologies to transform the effectiveness and efficiency of their operations."

To learn more about how Realtime Robotics' RapidPlan software can help your organization improve the efficiency and effectiveness of its industrial automation efforts, please feel free to stop by and chat with us on-site, or reach out to us at any time via this link.

About Realtime Robotics

Realtime Robotics technology generates collision-free motion plans in milliseconds for industrial robots and autonomous vehicles. Its solution empowers robots to function together in unstructured and collaborative workspaces, as well as to react to dynamic obstacles the instant changes are perceived. Its solutions expand the potential of automation. Learn more about Realtime Robotics here, watch our technology in action here and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

