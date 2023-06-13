ExaGrid Honored at 20th Annual Awards Ceremony, "The Storries XX" in London

ExaGrid®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that the company was honored with two industry awards, including Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year and Immutable Storage Company of the Year, announced at the 20th annual Storage Magazine Storage Awards ceremony, "The Storries XX," held in London on June 8, 2023.

Winners are determined by public vote. This year's awards mark the sixth year of wins for ExaGrid at "The Storries" and the third consecutive year that ExaGrid has won the Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year award.

ExaGrid continues to gain recognition for its Tiered Backup Storage appliances, winning five awards so far in 2023, including:

Storage Awards "The Storries XX" Enterprise Backup Hardware Vendor of the Year

Storage Awards "The Storries XX" Immutable Storage Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Bench Tested Product of the Year Hardware Category

Network Computing Awards Company of the Year

Network Computing Awards Storage Product of the Year

"We are honored to win these awards, and grateful to everyone who voted for us, and to our staff, customers, and channel partners for their support. Congratulations and special thanks to the Storage Awards team who have been recognizing excellence in the storage industry for 20 years at 'The Storries,' and congratulations to our fellow award winners," said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid. "ExaGrid appreciates the continued recognition for our Tiered Backup Storage solution, and we are proud to offer a next-generation approach to backup storage that provides organizations with the best in data protection: the fastest backup and restore performance, the only scale-out architecture to accommodate data growth, comprehensive security and ransomware recovery, and industry-leading customer support, all at the lowest cost up front and over time."

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com and connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup storage in our customer success stories. ExaGrid is proud of our +81 NPS score!

