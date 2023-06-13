Autel Energy is today announcing an official partnership with Orange Charging, a leading Dutch-based EV charging solutions provider. With this partnership, Autel and Orange Charging can serve a larger number of companies to meet electric vehicle charging demand in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Ting Cai, CEO of Autel Europe, is very pleased with the deal with Orange Charging. "Together with Orange Charging, we can serve the Benelux market perfectly. In both the Netherlands and Belgium, they have offices with training facilities for installers. In addition, they have a strong sales organization and a large network with customers in various industries. We can't wait to see what Orange Charging can do with our MaxiChargers, and what we can do together to create a greener future for the world."

Jasper Boogert, General Manager, says: "At Orange Charging we strive to facilitate the transition to electric driving for every company. Autel enriches our range of electric charging solutions with an extensive range of fast, reliable and convenient chargers."

Autel has utilized its previous 19 years of automotive aftermarket expertise to create the world's foremost EV chargers. With a rich history of extensive testing procedures and strong knowledge of automobiles, Autel manufactures high-quality electric vehicle chargers with a focus on reliability, design, convenience, and intelligence.

