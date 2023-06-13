Science Applications International Corp.: SAIC Celebrating Pride

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Science Applications International Corp.

SAIC embraces individual authenticity

LGBTQ+ Pride month is a time for celebration and an opportunity to reflect on the importance of allowing everyone to be their authentic selves. This right is at the core of our SAIC values of integrity, innovation, inclusion, passion and empowerment.

It is exciting to work for a company where everyone works together productively to solve our customers' most challenging problems regardless of our backgrounds. SAIC fosters an environment recognizing that our differences - whether gender, race, orientation, religion or politics - make us stronger, better and more effective.

Individuals thrive when they have the security of knowing they can be themselves without fear of retribution, channeling the energy they would otherwise expend to conform into productive energy that benefits the individual, customer, coworkers and communities. Being authentic at work contributes to job satisfaction, fosters creativity and innovation, builds trust and credibility, enhances leadership skills and promotes a healthier work-life integration. When employees feel safe to be themselves, they are more likely to bring their best selves to work and make meaningful contributions to our organization.

Now more than ever, society needs to know and see LGBTQ+ people. So much confusion, misunderstanding and intolerance can be overcome by the simple act of knowing someone who is gay, lesbian, bisexual or transgender. SAIC lives this every day through the support of our LGBTQ+ employees and the communities where we live and work.

SAIC's Equality Alliance employee resource group (ERG) serves our LGBTQ+ and allied coworkers with resources and engagement opportunities to create greater understanding, educate and raise awareness while also creating opportunities for greater visibility and interaction across the company. In 2023, the Equality Alliance will again sponsor Night OUT tickets to baseball games, participate in community Pride festivals, donate time and resources to LGBTQ-focused community organizations and promote a greater understanding of gay history, challenges and issues through communications and virtual and live events.

"People need to know they are free to be themselves to be the best they can be," said Jeff Raver, Vice President of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Integration and Equality Alliance Executive Sponsor. "Experiencing the company's commitment to this culture is empowering."

Our workforce is passionate and diverse. SAIC's commitment to ensuring that everyone can work together in an environment that is free from harassment and intolerance is central to our employee-focused culture and helps us to both attract and retain an amazing workforce to deliver outstanding value to all our stakeholders.

As we celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month, take a moment to appreciate the diversity of the people around you and remember that everyone succeeds when we bring our authentic selves to work. SAIC proudly supports our LGBTQ+ workforce and wishes everyone a Happy Pride.

Are you interested in learning more about working for a company named "Best Place to Work for LGBTQ+ Equality" by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation? Check out our careers page at saic.com/careers .

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Science Applications International Corp. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Science Applications International Corp.

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/science-applications-international-corp

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Science Applications International Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760906/SAIC-Celebrating-Pride