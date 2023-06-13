Bloomreach, the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, and Contentsquare, the global leader in digital experience analytics, today announced a partnership that will empower marketers to build impactful campaigns driven by a 360-degree view of data and deeper customer understanding. The two-way data integration will combine Contentsquare's unique digital customer experience insights with the unified customer profiles in Bloomreach Engagement. It will also add customer segment and campaign performance data from Bloomreach Engagement into Contentsquare. As a result, marketers get the most comprehensive view of the customer and more accurate campaign performance including insight into real-time intent and experience allowing them to enhance customer satisfaction and maximize business growth.

With customer experience the key differentiator for brands today, the ability to meet and exceed customer needs and expectations is critical to business success. In its 2023 Digital Experience Benchmark Report, Contentsquare found that consumers find one in three visits frustrating, and factors including a page load delayed by milliseconds can have massive impact on customer happiness, conversion, and loyalty. Brands that don't spot and remove CX pain points are losing out on revenue and putting customer relationships at risk.

"With access to even more insight into customer intent and behavior, Bloomreach Engagement users can enrich their targeting capabilities and improve the relevance of every single campaign," said Anand Subbiah, VP of Technical Alliances Ecosystem Platform, Bloomreach. "This not only creates a better experience for shoppers, it also helps grow revenue. The data of Contentsquare coupled with the activation power of Bloomreach Engagement is going to generate immense benefits for marketers and their larger business goals."

This dual integration also creates more opportunities for marketers to analyze and optimize their campaigns with real-time data. Bloomreach Engagement data will allow users to gain an in-depth understanding of how campaigns performed, with added context from Contentsquare's existing digital experience insights. Marketers can unearth meaningful insights from different customer segments and compare the performance of multiple campaigns, allowing them to better understand what customers want to see and optimize the experience accordingly. They can also quantify the impact of each campaign, providing better insight into the channels generating the highest ROI and the content that drives increased customer engagement.

"Having access to actionable insights into the customer journey is a powerful tool in delivering friction-free, differentiated online experiences," said Gilad Zubery, Executive Vice President, Global Business Development and Partnerships at Contentsquare. "By not only working with Bloomreach as partners, but also marrying our data, we empower teams with a richer understanding of customers and the intelligence they need to continuously improve the customer journey.

In addition to its benefits for marketers, the partnership also supports users of Bloomreach Discovery and Content. Using Contentsquare's behavioral analytics, businesses can analyze the customer experience across their e-commerce site, allowing them to optimize search and content to enhance customer satisfaction.

Bloomreach will join Contentsquare as a sponsor of its upcoming CX Circle user conference on June 16, offered both in person in London and for virtual attendees, with participating brands and speakers from Virgin, Skyscanner, and Accenture, and many more. Register here for the event.

About Bloomreach

Bloomreach is the world's #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to deliver customer journeys so personalized, they feel like magic. It offers a suite of products that drive true personalization and digital commerce growth, including: Discovery, offering AI-driven search and merchandising; Content, offering a headless CMS; and Engagement, offering a leading CDP and marketing automation solutions. Together, these solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey. Bloomreach serves over 850 global brands including Albertsons, Bosch, Puma, FC Bayern München, and Marks Spencer. For more information, visit Bloomreach.com.

About Contentsquare

Contentsquare delivers the power to make the digital world more human. Its AI-powered platform provides rich and contextual insight into customer behaviors, feelings and intent at every touchpoint in their journey enabling businesses to build empathy and create lasting impact. The global leader in digital experience analytics, Contentsquare helps brands everywhere transform the way they do business, allowing them to take action at enterprise scale and build customer trust with security, privacy and accessibility. More than 1000 leading brands use Contentsquare to grow their business, deliver more customer happiness and move with greater agility in a constantly changing world. Its insights power the customer experience on over 1 million websites worldwide. Founded in Paris and with offices around the world, Contentsquare has raised $1.4B in investment funding from leading investors, including funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Bpifrance, Canaan, Eurazeo, Highland Europe, KKR, LionTree, Sixth Street and SoftBank Vision Fund 2. For more information, visit http://www.contentsquare.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613666132/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts:

Michelle DeMaio

Bloomreach

Corporate Communications

michelle.demaio@bloomreach.com

Erica Ashner

Contentsquare

Corporate Communications

erica.ashner@contentsquare.com