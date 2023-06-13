Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC), a Nevada corporation (the "Company"), announced the following:

Sibannac, Inc, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of Immersive Brand Concepts, an Oklahoma-based, product development and manufacturing company in the next-generation wellness space.

The acquisition of Immersive Brand Concepts is a significant milestone for Sibannac in its effort to disrupt the alternative wellness market, by developing and marketing effective, safe and legal supplements which are innovatively formulated and delivered to the health-conscious consumer. Immersive Brand Concepts brings a wealth of expertise in creating unique and captivating brand experiences, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to engage and captivate audiences.

The Immersive deal brings manufacturing and logistical efficiencies to Sibannac in addition to Immersive bringing proprietary tech to the Company. The key executive who will be heading the Immersive operations in Oklahoma is a long-tenured industry professional. Due to contractual obligations involving a separation from a national brand, the Company is delaying his announcement, but anticipates a public disclosure within weeks. The Immersive subsidiary was newly created to take in the assets and intellectual property in a streamlined transaction.

"Sibannac is thrilled to welcome Immersive Brand Concepts into our family," said David Mersky, CEO of Sibannac, Inc. "Their experience in manufacturing and automation efficiencies should add immediate intrinsic value to Sibannac. Immersive perfectly aligns with our vision and together, we will create an unparalleled customer experience that will redefine the way brands connect with their customers."

The Immersive Brand Concepts team has built a solid reputation for designing and executing lean manufacturing across various industries, including Kratom and hemp-derived consumables. Their portfolio includes formulations for flavor, consistency, sustainability and fulfillment, with all natural ingredients. "We are excited to join forces with Sibannac," said Michael Jon Lazaar, Public Relations Director for Immersive Brand Concepts. "By combining our expertise in Immersive and their innovative approach to building brands, we will unlock new possibilities and create unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impression on consumers."

The combined forces of Immersive's manufacturing and quality controls with Sibannac's world-class marketing, the acquisition will enable Sibannac to offer an expanded range of services and solutions, providing clients with end-to-end immersive experiences that captivate and engage their target audiences. This strategic move reinforces Sibannac's commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and delivering exceptional value to clients and customers.

Lazaar further states, "We believe in treating the causes rather than just the symptoms of issues such as pain, inflammation, and Immune breakdown. We stand firm in the belief that prevention is the best treatment with the fortification of earth-based and plant-based enriching elements."

Through Immersive Brands, Sibannac will be announcing product development and licensing opportunities for the NOHO shot as well as other consumer drink products, including a celebrity endorser.

NOHO Brand Acquisition

Sibannac acquired the NOHO brand intellectual property from NOHO, Inc. (OTC Pink: DRNK) in a spin-off transaction that was effectuated at the end of last year. As part of the transaction, the Company has agreed to pay royalties to NOHO, Inc.

The After Shot has received an updated flavor and formulation. While maintaining many of the core ingredients, the new formulation contains a proprietary liver blend and removed some minor compounds in an effort to improve the new flavor profile. While still in the citrus family, the update was partially influenced by feedback from potential distribution partners.

Distribution

Sibannac is actively in discussions with several distributors responsible for product placement from the convenience store market - both chain stores and independents - to grocery and big box discounters. The Company is also working with a brand development firm based in Phoenix, who will be retained to do retail support, consumer engagement and sales optimization, as the NOHO shot gains retail traction.

About Sibannac

Sibannac, Inc. (OTC Pink: SNNC) is a Nevada corporation founded in 1999 and located in Scottsdale, Arizona. Sibannac currently specializes in creating and selling premium next generation wellness products in the consumer packaging goods space. In addition to mainstream supplements, the Company is producing Kratom and Hemp-derived Delta-8/9 products, Kratom, and Amanita mushroom edibles for wholesale and retail sales and distribution. Sibannac provides contract manufacturing and white labeling services for independent firms and creates and manages its own brands from the concept phase through to distribution. Sibannac has opened its platform to outside clients to offer its marketing and brand-building assets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, The Campus Co., led by Eric Stoll, Sibannac's Chief Marketing Officer. The Campus is already providing services to leading wellness brands.

More from Sibannac - For additional information and product updates, please follow us at The Campus Co. and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/sibannacinc.

