Unrivaled Brands, Inc.: Unrivaled Brands Appoints Patty Chan as Permanent CFO, Announces Maternity Leave, and Interim CFO Appointment

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQB: UNRV) ("Unrivaled," "Unrivaled Brands," or the "Company"), a cannabis company with operations throughout California, today announced that its Interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"'), Patty Chan, has been appointed as the Company's permanent CFO. Patty Chan has served as the Company's Interim CFO since September 12, 2022, bringing a wealth of experience and grit, and contributing significantly to Unrivaled's financial progress. The Board is thrilled to make Patty's position permanent and continues to be confident in her strategic direction and financial oversight at Unrivaled. Ms. Chan will be taking maternity leave starting June 26, 2023 and is expected to return to her role by November 1, 2023.



During her absence, Chris Rivera, a veteran finance professional with over 20 years in the financial industry, will step in as Interim CFO. In his most recent role at Adnant, where he has served as Senior Manager since June 2020, Mr. Rivera has demonstrated his expertise in guiding clients through initial public reporting and intricate debt and equity financing arrangements. His portfolio boasts of successful collaborations with prominent names like Glass House Brands, Inc., MedMen Enterprises, Inc., and Gold Flora, LLC. Before Adnant, Mr. Rivera played a crucial role in conducting financial statement audits and offering accounting consulting services for both up-and-coming industries and established multinational conglomerates with billion-dollar valuations. Mr. Rivera holds a B.A. in Economics along with a minor in accounting from UCLA.

"I am honored to have been appointed as the permanent CFO and would like to thank the team for its confidence in me," said Patty Chan. "I look forward to returning after my maternity leave and in the meantime, I am confident that Chris will do an excellent job leading our financial operations."

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California. Unrivaled Brands operates four dispensaries and direct-to-consumer delivery, a cultivation facility, and several leading company-owned brands. Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, known for its high potency products across multiple product categories.

For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com .

