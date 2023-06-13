Partnership will accelerate adoption of Cognetivity's AI platform in Japan and other Asia-Pacific territories

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Cognetivity Neurosciences Ltd. (CSE: CGN) (OTCQB: CGNSF) (FSE: 1UB) ("the Company" or "Cognetivity"), is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with CLAIRVO TECHNOLOGIES, Inc. (hereinafter, "Clairvo"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corporation (market cap US$ 28bn, TYO: 8002), aimed at revolutionizing brain health and addressing dementia-related challenges in Japan. Leveraging the power of artificial intelligence (AI), this partnership seeks to enhance preventative care and promote healthy aging within the Japanese population. As part of the collaboration, Clairvo, a leading company in medical AI diagnostic imaging products, will join forces with Cognetivity, renowned for its novel technology and testing platform CognICA. Together, they aim to integrate CognICA into Clairvo's existing AI portfolio of health and wellness products, providing innovative cognitive monitoring capabilities to the Japanese population.

Dementia and cognitive decline have become a global healthcare challenge particularly in Japan where the aging population is on the rise. By harnessing the potential of AI and cognitive assessment technologies, Clairvo and Cognetivity aim to empower individuals and healthcare professionals in early detection and continuous monitoring of cognitive health. This proactive approach will enhance the benefits of early intervention and personalized care, ultimately promoting brain health, well-being, and improved quality of life. Earlier this year the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lecanemab, a breakthrough drug to treat Alzheimer's, manufactured by Eisai Co Ltd (TYO: 4523) a Japanese biopharmaceutical company, which requires early diagnosis to be effective.

Clairvo Technologies is a major player in the medical device industry and is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance patient care and contribute to better health outcomes. Clairvo sources world-leading AI driven medical technologies with strong validation to accelerate their adoption in Japan.

Dr. Sina Habibi, CEO of Cognetivity Neurosciences, expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, "This is another significant development for Cognetivity in Japan, one of the largest and most advanced economies globally. However, Japan is facing a growing aging problem, with over 29% of its population currently aged above 65. We are delighted to be working with our partners across the Japanese healthcare systems from payers to providers and technology suppliers to tackle this public health crisis and give the elderly population a brighter and healthier life. CognICATM will enable wide scale population screening and provide access to the incoming treatments at earlier stages when they are most effective. Our AI platform enables clinicians to make more informed decisions when diagnosing, monitoring, and treating patients at the provider level and healthcare managers at population level. Japan can be a role model for the rest of the world and we are extremely excited by the opportunity."

Mr. Riichi Yamada, President and CEO of Clairvo Technologies, added, "We are thrilled to join forces with Cognetivity Neurosciences, a leader in cognitive assessment technology. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to introducing innovative AI solutions that improve healthcare outcomes. By incorporating Cognetivity's cutting-edge cognitive assessment platform into our offerings, we aim to provide healthcare professionals in Japan with a powerful tool to enhance cognitive health management and support early interventions."

About Cognetivity Neurosciences

Cognetivity is a technology company that has developed a cognitive testing platform for use in medical, commercial, and consumer environments. Cognetivity's CognICATM uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to test the performance of large areas of the brain to help detect early signs of cognitive dysfunction. CognICA is currently available for clinical use in the United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and the Middle East, with regulatory approval in other regions expected in 2023.

