BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Peloton Consulting Group, a leading provider of digital transformation services, announces the launch of Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Implementation Accelerators. These accelerators streamline implementation and integration, drive adoption, increase time to value, and offer predictable scope and pricing for Oracle HCM customers.





The Peloton's Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Implementation Accelerators include:

Recruit to Hire

Recruiting Booster

Enhanced Recruiting

Journeys & Connections

"Our accelerators are designed to help fast-track digital transformation for Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM customers, enabling efficient implementation and integration of their entire HCM systems," says Guy F. Daniello, CEO and Founder of Peloton. "With our team of HCM experts, specialized methodology and plug-and-play configurations, customers can accelerate adoption and increase time to value while improving the employee experience."

Key Features of Peloton's Implementation Accelerators for Oracle Fusion Cloud HCM Solutions:

Streamline Implementation and Integration - Peloton's plug-and-play configurations enable easy connection of multiple HCM modules, leveraging shared data across the organization.

Drive Adoption - The accelerators simplify implementation and drive user acceptance to maximize the potential of Oracle HCM investments.

Increased Time to Value - By automating tasks, optimizing workflows, and leveraging intelligent analytics, businesses achieve faster time-to-value, identifying top talent efficiently.

Predictable Scope and Pricing - Peloton's accelerator solutions offer transparent pricing models, aiding financial planning and decision-making while removing pricing uncertainties.

About Us: Peloton Consulting Group has the vision and connected global capabilities to help organizations envision, implement, and realize the benefits of digital transformation. Our team has the best practices, knowledge, industry expertise, and know-how. We make digital transformation a reality by leveraging Enterprise Performance Management (EPM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain Management (SCM), Human Capital Management (HCM), Customer Experience (CX), Analytics, and Data Management for the cloud. Through connected capabilities, we bring people, processes, and technology together. We help organizations go further fast. That is the Peloton way! www.pelotongroup.com

