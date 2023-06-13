Realware, LLC: Realware CEO Ali Davachi Delivers RAPID Transformation Workshop at Retail Innovation Conference & Expo

Based on His Bestselling Forbes Book 'RAPID Transformation: An Outcomes-Based Approach to Drive Results'

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Today at the Retail Innovation Conference and Expo (RICE23), Realware announced its participation as a speaker and exhibitor. Realware CEO and business transformation expert Ali Davachi will lead a workshop based on his bestselling book "RAPID Transformation: An Outcomes-Based Approach to Drive Results."





Realware: Outcomes. Delivered.

"Every company faces unique challenges that require custom solutions," said Ali Davachi, CEO at Realware. "The key is having a proven methodology, processes and technology in place to address those challenges in a productive and timely manner to keep operations moving and avoid catastrophes."

During the interactive, hands-on workshop Davachi will provide tools to help participants address the unique challenges faced by their business. Attendees will gain actionable insights and strategies and leave the workshop with innovative solutions to boost business growth. Participants also receive a complimentary copy of Davachi's book.

Smart SaaSTM

At Booth 628, Realware introduces its groundbreaking, comprehensive software solution Smart SaaSTM. Designed to provide a seamless, secure and efficient way to supercharge business growth, Smart SaaS is explicitly designed with a perfect balance of customization, cost-effectiveness and reduced risk.

AI

Advancing Artificial Intelligence is at the forefront of business productivity and operations discussions. Realware's Total[AI] solution offers a customized, predictable, automated and secured way of harnessing the power of AI to unlock market advantages.

Many customers have benefited exponentially from Davachi's strategy and Realware's solutions. Steven Conn, President of Genesis Logistics, has a long-standing relationship with Realware. "Ali Davachi and the Realware team have worked with Genesis for over 10 years. I personally have worked directly with Ali on our system development, and you cannot ask for a smoother process."

About Realware

Founded in 1999, Realware's approach is the product of 25 years of hands-on experience with all facets of complex technology implementation at scale, delivering "frictionless" digital transformation and business acceleration. Realware's customers achieve time-to-market reductions of 70-90 percent, cost-of-implementation reductions up to 80 percent and cost-of-innovation reductions up to 90 percent.

Realware and Realware's solutions are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Realware in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

For more information on Realware's solutions: https://share.realware.com/smart_saas

For more information on Ali Davachi: https://share.realware.com/ali_davachi

