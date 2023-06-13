Programmatic leader serves as inspiration for employees industry at large, showcased in latest annual I.D.E.A. Report

In today's current climate, where DEI efforts are being deprioritized by many organizations and significant workforce changes have impacted this discipline in new and challenging ways MiQ, the leading global programmatic media partner remains at the helm of igniting and inspiring change. Today, the company released its third annual Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Accountability (I.D.E.A.) Report, of which the findings indicate consistent progression towards more inclusive and equitable representation within the company during 2022, and offers a snapshot of how it's laying the groundwork for change in 2023 and beyond.

"For the last three years, we've doubled down on our DEI efforts and created real demonstrable change both in the data, as well as how we operate every day," said Sara Axelbaum, Global Head of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion. "As one of the only programmatic players not just committed to these initiatives but openly sharing our progress in reaching our goals, our foot is firmly on the gas of leading this charge. We believe that by strategically and thoughtfully maintaining the momentum we've created, we'll ensure long-lasting, systematic change that not only allows every MiQer to feel included and creates a sense of belonging regardless of their background, but that will help stimulate industry-wide change in a sector historically challenged to meet and exceed the global standard."

MiQ's annual I.D.E.A. Report showcases several key achievements for its internal workforce:

Enhanced Representation in Leadership: There was a considerable increase in the representation of women and BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) at management levels and above, with a growth of 42% and 35% respectively since 2020.

Inclusive Hiring Practices: MiQ reached a record high in racial/ethnic hiring last year, with an impressive 45% of all hires in ROW (Rest of the World, excluding India) being BIPOC. As part of these efforts, the company held its annual Fellowship and Learning Labs program to help expand recruiting efforts, especially for underrepresented communities. Over 50 people participated and nearly 20 have continued on as permanent, full and part-time employees.

Equitable Salary Distribution: For the second year in a row, pay equity remained nil for both gender and race/ethnicity, after closing a gap as found in its 2020 report.

MiQ's commitment to DEI doesn't just end at the organizational level either. In 2022, the company expanded its internal 'Active Allyship: Bystander Intervention in Identity-Based Harassment' program to its partner dentsu, collectively training 800+ people, and will continue to offer this opportunity to other organizations across the globe moving forward. Additionally, in the quest to help advertisers invest more ad spend across a broader and more diverse set of publishers, MiQ's U.S. inventory partnerships team collaborated with suppliers to engage Black-, Latinx-, Asian-, LGBTQ+-, and women-owned media owners, publishers, and content creators. In the last year, 300+ MiQ clients have run 25M digital ad impressions across 1,500 minority-owned sites, and with help from exchange partners, MiQ has helped clients invest with content owned and/or created by underserved communities.

MiQ has even been recognized by the industry for these achievements, as finalists in the SXSW Innovation at Work, Ragan Workplace Wellness, and the AdMonsters and AdExchangers Top Women in Media and Ad Tech awards for DEI.

"We're excited about the milestones we've reached thus far, but we also recognize that DEI isn't just a checkmark on a list to say we've completed," Axelbaum continued. "It's a forever journey for MiQ, for the industry, and for the world, and we'll continue to champion for progress."

About MiQ

We're MiQ, a programmatic media partner for marketers and agencies. We connect data from multiple sources to do interesting, exciting, business-problem-solving things for our clients. We're experts in data science, analytics and programmatic trading, and our team of people are always ready to react and solve challenges quickly, to make sure you're always spending your media investments on the right things in the right places.

Headquartered in London, MiQ operates globally from 18 offices located across North America, Europe, and APAC. Our company has been recognized numerous times for our stellar contributions both internally and externally including for Ad Age's 2023 Best Places to Work Award, 2022 Inc. Programmatic Power Players list, and AdExchanger's Programmatic Power Players list in 2022, 2021, and 2020.

You can find out more here: wearemiq.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613375956/en/

Contacts:

U.S. Media

Nicole Sullivan

Gregory FCA

(212)-398-9680

nsullivan@gregoryfca.com