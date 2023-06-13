Heska becomes part of Mars Petcare's Science Diagnostics division to broaden access to diagnostics and technology, accelerate R&D and innovation, and better serve more veterinary professionals and pets.

Mars, Incorporated ("Mars") today announced the successful completion of Mars' acquisition of Heska. On April 3, 2023, the companies announced they had entered into a definitive agreement under which Mars agreed to acquire Heska for $120.00 per share. Heska is now part of Mars Petcare's Science Diagnostics division, enabling broader coverage across diagnostics and technology, while accelerating R&D and expanding access globally to pet healthcare solutions.

Nefertiti Greene, President, Mars Science Diagnostics, said: "It's an honor to welcome Heska to the Science Diagnostics division of Mars Petcare. Like us, Heska has grown into a purpose-driven business, supporting veterinary professionals globally. I am excited about what we can achieve with a full diagnostics portfolio across reference laboratories, point-of-care, imaging and technology solutions, rapid diagnostics, telemedicine and software solutions and services. We will continue to drive our R&D efforts to deliver innovative diagnostic solutions to help keep pets healthy, in service of our purpose: A Better World For Pets."

