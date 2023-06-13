Annual program focuses on supporting human service organizations in New York, London, and Tel Aviv

Capitolis, the technology company creating safer and more vibrant capital markets, announced its fourth annual Capitolis Connects, a program focused on supporting local human service organizations in New York, London, and Tel Aviv doing innovative and impactful work to serve these communities. For the month of June, Capitolis will donate a portion of all transactional revenue from its platform to local human service organizations selected by each local employee base. Employees of Capitolis will also personally volunteer their time at each of these local organizations.

With its purpose-driven culture, Capitolis is leveraging its platform to provide for organizations dedicated to helping those most in need. This year, Capitolis is supporting the following organizations:

Covenant House, New York Covenant House helps transform and save the lives of more than a million homeless, runaway, and trafficked young people in the New York area;

Coalition for the Homeless Grand Central Food Program, New York The Grand Central Food Program, part of Coalition for the Homeless, was founded in 1985 the day after a homeless woman died of starvation in Grand Central Terminal. They deliver approximately 1,000 hot, nutritious meals to homeless and hungry individuals and families on the streets of NYC every night of the year;

Compliments of The House, London Compliments of the House is a food redistribution charity in London that collects fresh, surplus food and delivers it to vulnerable individuals and families;

Notnim BeAhavah, Tel Aviv Notnim BeAhavah "Giving with Love" is just that: giving to those who are in need, as equals and from love. Helping a child who's in a state of risk, aiding families who are below the poverty line, being there for the lonely elder and turning Israel into a better place.

"At Capitolis, we remain committed to giving back to our communities and to help those who need it most. We are proud and extremely excited to continue Capitolis Connects and work with our selected human service organizations this year," said Gil Mandelzis, CEO Founder, Capitolis. "These organizations are near and dear to our hearts. We look forward to continuing to support meaningful causes through acts of service."

"We are grateful to continue to work with our longstanding partner Capitolis to help provide essential needs and promote awareness of critical issues related to youth homelessness," said Tod Monaghan, SVP, Key Partnerships, Covenant House. "Their contributions are truly making a difference for many young people in need in New York."

"We greatly appreciate the support from companies such as Capitolis, who believe in giving back to their communities and serving vulnerable individuals and families," said Sinéad Brown, CEO Founder, Compliments of The House. "The continued support makes a true difference in the lives of those without access to fresh food."

Thanks to the efforts of Capitolis' clients and employees, over one hundred thousand dollars have been raised in the first three years of Capitolis Connects. Capitolis will be hosting three events across each of its markets in New York City, London, and Tel Aviv to honor these human service organizations.

For more information on Capitolis Connects, visit https://capitolis.com/capitolis-connects/.

About Capitolis

We believe the financial markets can and should work for everyone. Capitolis is the technology company helping to create safer and more vibrant capital markets by unlocking capital constraints and enabling greater access to more diversified capital and investment opportunities. Rooted in advanced technology and deep financial expertise, Capitolis powers groundbreaking financial solutions that drive growth for global and regional banks and institutional investors alike. Capitolis is backed by world class venture capital firms, including Canapi Ventures, 9Yards Capital, SVB Capital, Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Index Ventures, Sequoia Capital, Spark Capital, and S Capital, as well as leading global banks such as J.P. Morgan, Citi and State Street.

Founded in 2017, our team brings decades of experience in launching successful startups, technology, and financial services. Capitolis was recently named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of The World's Most Innovative Companies for 2023 as well as Crain's 2022 Best Places to Work in New York City list. For more information, please visit our website at www.capitolis.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613796770/en/

Contacts:

Edward Ruddy

Sloane Company

eruddy@sloanepr.com

Brian Zilberfarb

Capitolis

brianz@capitolis.com