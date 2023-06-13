Storage Magazine's annual Storage Awards selected CDS as the "Storage Management Monitoring Vendor of the Year" and the "Channel Partner Program of the Year."

CDS, the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide, today announced winning the "Storage Management Monitoring Vendor of the Year" award for its Raytrix MVS platform and the "Channel Partner Program of the Year" for its Commit Partner program at the annual Storage Awards.

"Our innovative Raytrix MVS platform is one of the most advanced data center monitoring products in the post-warranty support market and enables proactive and preventative maintenance, allowing CDS to be a true partner to our data center infrastructure providers," Joe Cozzolino, CEO of CDS, said. "I'm proud of our team's expertise and effort in providing tools, like Raytrix, and developing great partnerships with our customers and partners to support their business success."

The Raytrix platform provides predictive and proactive monitoring for enterprise systems maintenance issues, empowering data center infrastructure providers with insights and guidance to get the most out of existing systems and fix product issues before they begin failing. Raytrix extends a full suite of capabilities to various OEM hardware platforms, from midrange and high-end storage systems to the most popular server and networking products.

The "Channel Partner Program of the Year" award recognizes CDS' Commit Partner Program for its partnership approach. As a partner-first organization, CDS works alongside OEMs and data center infrastructure providers to not only support maintenance but also to equip them with competitive advantages and help enterprises save money by maintaining existing data center infrastructure. Through the value-add from global multi-vendor services, organizations ultimately win more business while saving dollars.

Now in their 20th year, the Storage Awards, hosted by Storage Magazine, are unveiled at a premier storage industry event that recognizes the achievements of key individuals and organizations in the global data storage industry. Selected by readers of Storage Magazine, winners were unveiled at the awards ceremony held in London on June 8, 2023.

For more information on CDS's Raytrix capabilities, check out our Raytrix page.

To learn more about the CDS' Commit program, check out our partner program page.

About CDS

CDS is the leading provider of multi-vendor services (MVS) for data centers worldwide. Its Raytrix MVS software platform offers a range of mission-critical data center hardware maintenance and support for high-end storage, server and network equipment. CDS offers post-warranty support services through OEMs and channel partners, servicing a diversified customer base throughout the Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's maintenance and support services are designed to extend the useful life of its clients' IT infrastructure, further increasing return on investment for these systems. CDS employs highly skilled, industry-certified engineers and dedicated account managers globally. Partnering with the leading data center infrastructure providers to deliver MVS on a global basis, CDS is assisting more than 700 customers in 45 countries to unlock spend in the data center across enterprise IT infrastructure with diverse maintenance needs and cost containment requirements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230613215684/en/

Contacts:

Danielle Scotto

INK Communications for CDS

cds@ink-co.com