Specificity Inc.: Specificity Appoints Mary Steele as Creative Director

Creative Vision and Work Has Been Instrumental for Clients

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2022 / Specificity Inc. (OTCQB:SPTY) (the "Company"), a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions, today announced that Mary Steele has been given additional roles and named Creative Director.

Mary provides Specificity clients creative vision along with high level creative work. Her skills range from graphic design, web design and animation and brings to the table serious experience in campaign strategy. She's been tasked with running the creative aspect of Specificity's biggest clients and has most recently been responsible for the complete overhaul of the Specificity brand position.

Jason Wood, Chief Executive Officer of Specificity, commented, "Mary and I have worked together for almost 15 years. She was the very first employee in my first marketing firm and has been with me ever since. She was instrumental in our transition from an agency model to the technology driven digital marketing products we deliver now. In fact, she's done the graphic artwork for virtually every company I've owned over that time. As we evolve as a company, she has been on the front lines in the illumination of our brand position to the market through creative and I'm excited to launch our latest brand position soon."

About Specificity, Inc.

Specificity, based in Tampa, Florida, is a full-service digital marketing firm that delivers cutting-edge marketing solutions to business-to-business clients as well as business to consumer clients. Our core mission is to offer our clients the most advanced audience targeting capabilities out there. We believe that precision targeting is the key to building the most successful marketing campaigns possible. Specificity has developed tools that allow it to identify and market to people who are actively in the buying cycle. Specificity takes advantage of the real-time messaging opportunities digital marketing offers to give small and medium-sized businesses a fair chance at online traffic.

For further information about Specificity Inc. and the range of digital marketing solutions offered, visit - https://www.specificityinc.com/ . Specificity also has a growing online community across social media, including Facebook and LinkedIn . Specificity is a publicly traded company, ticker symbol SPTY.

