Andersen Global continues to strengthen its foothold in Europe through a Collaboration Agreement with Birmingham-based independent valuations advisory firm Touchstone Advisory.

Touchstone Advisory, established in 2021 under the leadership of Managing Director Krekar Kawani, is a valuation services firm. With a focus on financial reporting, tax, independent valuation, and commercial sectors, the firm provides valuable technical and commercial insights. The firm promotes sustainable business practices and offers tailored solutions across diverse industries.

"We have established a company that prioritizes client relationships and the delivery of comprehensive solutions," Krekar said. "Our team consists of seasoned professionals who bring a wealth of technical expertise and extensive industry knowledge to the table. We are excited about the prospect of collaborating with Andersen Global and its member firms, combining our collective resources to achieve exceptional results."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz said, "The United Kingdom plays a central role in the valuation sector and Touchstone's additional insights not only complement our existing platform, but add significant dimension to our growing capabilities. Touchstone is highly regarded in the industry and their addition signifies another important building block for our expansion in Europe."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 13,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 390 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

