DJ Sure Retractors Launches Sterile, Single-Use Surgical Light Wand

Sure Retractors Ltd. Sure Retractors Launches Sterile, Single-Use Surgical Light Wand 13-Jun-2023 / 14:05 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SUNRISE, FL - June 13, 2023 - SURE Retractors Inc., a medical device company that has developed a range of industry-disruptive, sterile retractors for orthopaedic, trauma and spinal surgery, has announced the launch of their latest product line addition. The Sunoptic Surgical Light Wand is a single-use, sterile, pre-packaged light source that illuminates the wound site from inside the wound. The state-of-the-art device is designed to provide high-quality illumination for surgical procedures while offering hospitals and clinics a cost-effective light source. The Sunoptic Surgical Light Wand offers excellent visibility for surgical procedures and comes fitted with an LED light designed to illuminate deep surgical cavities, which eliminates shadows, provides clear, focused light, and reduces eye strain during long procedures. Strong LED light is guaranteed for 90 minutes, so no headlight or external light source is needed. The light comes in a sterile package, ready for immediate use on any type of operation. It's also lightweight, portable, and features a light wand that can be adjusted to suit the surgeon's needs, making it easy to operate, practical and convenient for healthcare providers. With the help of this wand, surgeons can perform precise procedures without compromising on quality or cost. "We have been working closely with the Sunoptic team for over a year and the Surgical Light Wand is an innovative product that provides a sterile and cost-effective option for surgical procedures," said the Forbes Butterfield, CEO of SURE Retractors. "External light sources can be expensive, require sterilization and a power source, while Physician-worn headlights can be restrictive and are directed from outside the wound site, which can cause shadows. The lighting wand offers excellent visibility and reduces the overall cost of the surgery by eliminating the need for sterilization processing and increasing OR efficiency." "The Sunoptic Surgical Light Wand offers Physicians extensive benefits," added Vince Proffitt, President of Spartan Medical, distributor of the device. "One benefit I expect Physicians to appreciate is the wand can serve as a backup plan on the shelf in any OR due to its versatility. When you need light, and you need it now, the product becomes priceless." The single-use, sterile, pre-packaged (SSP) Light Wand is now available for purchase. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and hospitals looking for cost-effective surgical solutions can undoubtedly benefit from this innovative product. The device is also compatible with SURE Retractors' range of sterile retractors. For more information on the Surgical Light Wand or to purchase, please visit the SURE Retractors website. Media Contact: Nick Goebel, 248-767-6276, NGoebel@PerceptionPRLLC.com

###

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1655019 13-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1655019&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 09:05 ET (13:05 GMT)