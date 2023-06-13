South Korea is opening what it claims is the world's first hydrogen power generation bidding market, while the International Energy Agency says that Omani hydrogen production could surpass current European consumption levels.South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy launched a bidding process for hydrogen power generation on June 9. The selection of a winning bidder is scheduled for the middle of August. The government has planned two bidding rounds this year, with a total volume of 1,300 GWh, and the first round aims to allocate half of this volume. South Korea has described the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...