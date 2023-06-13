Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 13.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 690 internationalen Medien
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.06.2023 | 16:48
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Zenoo supercharges the onboarding journey

Cambridge-based UK tech firm Zenoo is enabling businesses to slash the time it takes to launch their onboarding process from weeks to minutes

CAMBRIDGE, England, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenoo - whose customers include TransUnion, Experian, Refinitiv and NASA - has rewritten the rule book on the onboarding journey with its new Flow Editor which is part of its Design Studio.

The Flow Editor enables everyone to craft onboarding journeys in minutes not weeks and without any knowledge of coding.

Drag and drop is utilised for maximum ease and efficiency at every step of the journey, including adding in KYC and AML checks.

Experian is just one of the early adopters to see a drastic difference to their business using the game-changing Zenoo Flow Editor.

"Since we partnered with Zenoo, we have delivered projects within weeks, not months/years. We have won deals that clients would normally walk away from," said Ivo Kolev, General Manager, Experian.

When using Zenoo's pre-built templates, building a new onboarding journey takes only a couple of minutes. And if you build your journey from scratch in the Zenoo no-code Studio, even the most complex flows shouldn't take more than half an hour.

Furthermore, the actual deployment process only takes a matter of seconds.

Zenoo founder Stuart Watkins adds: "We pride ourselves on our solutions offering the very best in customer onboarding experience. At the same time we extend that ease and efficiency of user experience to our clients when they're building their onboarding journey. We make life easier and more productive for everyone along the process."

About Zenoo

Zenoo specialises in the remote onboarding of customers for international companies to help them improve their conversion rates, breaking down barriers and making it easier for their customers to open accounts online.

The company also has a committed not-for-profit arm where it uses its skills and capabilities to help those in need, through initiatives such as Freedom Boxes, Huddle Puddle, and Freedom ID. By joining forces with our partners our aim is to create a safe and secure world for everyone.

Visit partner.zenoo.com for further information.

Media enquiries
For media enquiries and requests to interview Stuart Watkins please contact Bruce Ackland on +44 7884 076548 or email backland@wavelengthgroup.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zenoo-supercharges-the-onboarding-journey-301849658.html

Das sind die KI-Gewinner
Der kostenlose Report zur KI-Revolution: Diese 5 Aktien müssen auf Ihre Watchlist!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.