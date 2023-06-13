DJ Horizen Partners with Auros to Enhance Liquidity for its EVM-Compatible Smart Contracting Platform, EON

13 June 2023, New York; Hong Kong - Horizen, a leading layer-0 public blockchain, and Auros, a global algorithmic trading and market making firm, have entered a strategic partnership that will increase widespread access to USDZEN in preparation for the launch of the EON ecosystem, Horizen's new EVM-compatible smart contracting platform. The partnership is set to drive significant growth for the EON ecosystem. Enhanced liquidity for the USDZEN token across centralized and decentralized exchanges, underpinning many functionalities of the EON ecosystem, will increase opportunities for traders, DeFi users, and builders to participate in one of the fastest growing layer-0. Besides instant liquidity provision, this long-term partnership will extend beyond the USDZEN token to future projects building on EON, providing bespoke support based on the unique needs of each project. As a major market participant trading upwards of several billion dollars daily and integrated with dozens of venues, this partnership is underpinned by Auros' algorithmic and high-frequency heritage. Their distinctive, partnership-oriented approach to liquidity provision is designed from the ground up, incentivising Auros to ensure that the liquidity for the token matches the growth of Horizen EON. "Liquidity for any ecosystem token is not only essential for seamless trading, but also key to unlocking the utility and potential of innovative smart contract platforms, advancing the overall growth of digital assets. Bringing our proprietary trading technology and strategies to Horizen's EON, we are proud to expand the availability of liquidity in both the platform and the USDZEN token, delivering more value for all of its users. Beyond liquidity provision, this partnership also represents a significant step and a new hope for the decentralised ecosystem as we jointly work towards a more resilient future for digital assets," said Ben Roth, Chief Information Officer and Co-Founder of Auros. "We are thrilled to join forces with Auros, a market leader in algorithmic trading and market-making services. Their expertise in bespoke liquidity solutions will undoubtedly enhance the EON ecosystem. More importantly, the partnership deepens cornerstone liquidity in the ecosystem, delivering more value to our users and enabling seamless trading experiences that will drive the growth of EON as the premier platform for traders and DeFi enthusiasts alike. Together, we are committed to shaping the future of decentralized finance and setting new industry standards," said Rob Viglione, Co-founder of Horizen. Horizen's EON is a fully EVM-compatible smart contracting platform and is the first of many smart contract sidechains on the Horizen ecosystem. The integration of Auros' market-making services will serve to cement EON as an accessible yet valuable network for traders and DeFi users. Horizen EON is currently live on its permanent public testnet, Gobi, and is supported by a network of products, integrations, and tools, including Auros. With the collaboration between Horizen and Auros, the EON ecosystem is set to welcome a wealth of dApps and services in the coming months. About Horizen Horizen is a layer 0 public blockchain that enables the zero-knowledge network of blockchains powered by the largest node system and a massively scalable cross-chain protocol, Zendoo. Horizen offers tools for developers to custom-build private or public blockchains and dApps with a level of flexibility unmatched by others. Horizen is EVM-compatible through its sidechain EON. By building on Horizen, developers have the freedom to fully customize their blockchains, including consensus, speed, privacy, and crypto-economies. Blockchains built on Horizen produce massive throughput without compromising decentralization. For more information, visit https://horizen.io About Auros Auros, a market-making and algorithmic trading firm, was established by experienced derivatives traders and trading system designers with over two decades of expertise. The firm generates daily notional turnover in the billions of dollars. Auros' technological foundation fuses advanced pricing models with cutting-edge execution capabilities, ensuring reliable and consistent trading performance. Their distinctive, partnership-oriented strategy to providing external liquidity has quickly positioned them as the preferred market maker for many token projects and ecosystems. Additionally, Auros possesses in-depth knowledge in trading structured products, optimizing DeFi, and investing in liquidity-driven ventures. For more information, visit https://www.auros.global/ Contact Details Leora Schreiber pr@marketacross.com

