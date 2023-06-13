Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
13.06.2023 | 17:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Iberian Yield Investment AB is removed (323/23)

On April 6, 2023, the bond loan issued by Iberian Yield Investment AB was given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the company's financial position. 

On June 9, 2023, the company issued a press release with information on the
subscribed amount in a rights issue carried out by the company. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status for the bond loan issued by Iberian Yield Investment AB (IBERIAN, ISIN
code SE0017072317, trading code IBERIAN) shall be removed. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
