Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription units and paid subscription shares of Binero Group AB (320/23)

Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BINERO TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357721 Order book ID: 295349 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 14, 2023, the subscription rights in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including June 22, 2023. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BINERO BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0020357739 Order book ID: 295348 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from June 14, 2023, the paidsubscription shares in Binero Group AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB