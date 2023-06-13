INFORMA MARKETS - FASHION: destination:miami Returns During Miami Swim Week with Resort Focused Fashion and Wellness Experiences

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Informa Markets Fashion, leading industry connector and organizer of premier fashion wholesale events including MAGIC, PROJECT, and COTERIE, is gearing up for destination:miami. This three-day stand-alone premium fashion event designed to spotlight a thoughtfully curated assortment of established and emerging resortwear collections from the latest designers and trends shaping elevated resortwear July 8-10, 2023, at the Eden Roc Miami Beach.

destination:miami is a COTERIE diffusion brand, which takes the well-known destination community featured at COTERIE and creates an additional focused opportunity for buyers to shop resort and swimwear collections. In addition to ready to wear, this show will also feature an incredible line up of vacation inspired footwear and accessories including hats, sunglasses, handbags and jewelry.

The annual showcase drives contemporary and advanced contemporary retailers to the action of Miami Swim Week, a key moment in the buying season with an intimate and luxurious show. destination:miami is intentionally focused on with retreat-like experience for designers and buyers alike with daily wellness, health and beauty-related experiences including daily morning yoga, meditation and sound healing, Face Fitness with celebrity esthetician Lana Mar, nail art by Chillhouse and personalized palm readings.

destination:miami brings both domestic and international brands and retailers together for three full days of networking, inspiration and discovery. "destination:miami is expecting nearly half of exhibiting brands to be from international destinations including Brazil, Columbia and Turkey." says Courtney Bradarich, Vice President of COTERIE "This show presents a unique opportunity to break into the U.S. market in an incredible location in the middle of Miami Swim Week."

Top exhibiting brands include Adriana Pappas Jewelry, Christy Lynn Collection, Dream Catcher, JUJU Mood, Kristina Ti, Luna B, Mola Mola, Palma Canaria, Van Den Abeele Paris and Ximena Castillo Jewelry & Accessories. Retailers registered to attend include BergdorfGoodman, Neiman Marcus, Revolve, FWRD, JulianGold, Four Seasons Orlando, Anthropologie, Bloomingdales and Ritz Carlton.

There is limited space register to become an exhibitor, attendee or press. Register atwww.destinationfashionevents.com.

