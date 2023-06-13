Beyond Meat, Inc.: Beyond Meat Debuts the Newest Iteration of Beyond Sausage, the #1 Selling Plant-Based Sausage, at Over 15,000 Retail Outlets Nationwide

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a leader in plant-based meat, today announced the next step forward in providing consumers with delicious plant-based meats that are indistinguishable from their animal protein counterparts while being better for people and the planet with the launch of the newest iteration of Beyond Sausage®. With an even juicier, meatier taste and texture, the latest version of the top-selling plant-based dinner sausage in retail1 comes just in time for the 68% of Americans hosting a Fourth of July BBQ2.



A Juicier, Meatier Beyond Sausage

The delicious new iteration of Beyond Sausage features an enhanced flavor profile and new aromatic blend of spices, including garlic powder, onion powder and paprika, to deliver the mouthwatering taste of traditional pork sausage. Available in Brat Original, Hot Italian and Sweet Italian, consumer testing3 has shown a strong preference for the newest version of Beyond Sausage, praising its overall flavor and texture. As the #1 selling plant-based meat brand in the refrigerated category at grocery stores,4 Beyond Meat is proud to introduce its newest innovation at more than 15,000 retail stores nationwide including Kroger, Albertsons, Ahold, and Publix. Perfect for throwing on the grill or adding to pizzas , pastas and more summertime favorites, consumers can find the newest Beyond Sausage by checking out the Beyond Meat store locator and looking for the new "Meatier Taste" icon on the package.

Made with simple, plant-based ingredients like peas and brown rice, Beyond Sausage delivers the savory experience of traditional pork sausage while offering the added benefits of plant-based protein. Packed with 16 grams of protein, Beyond Sausage has 40% less saturated fat than any leading brand of pork sausage and no cholesterol, GMOs, soy, gluten or added antibiotics and hormones.

"Our next-generation Beyond Sausage reflects our commitment to relentlessly innovate until our products are indistinguishable from animal meat in taste, texture and flavor while being more nutritious and sustainable," said Dr. Dariush Ajami, Chief Innovation Officer at Beyond Meat. "We are thrilled to introduce this latest version of Beyond Sausage during summer grilling season, enabling consumers nationwide to enjoy a classic BBQ favorite that's better for people and the planet."

Rapid & Relentless Innovation

As a leader in plant-based meat, Beyond Meat is committed to a rapid and relentless approach to innovation to create breakthrough plant-based products that are revolutionizing the protein at the center of the plate. With each new product and iteration, Beyond Meat enables more consumers to eat the foods they love without having to compromise on taste, nutrition or sustainability. The launch of the newest Beyond Sausage iteration follows the debut of Beyond Steak ®, a first-of-its-kind innovation and the #1 selling new plant-based meat item at retail5 that recently received the American Heart Association's trusted Heart-Check Mark for meeting the organization's exacting nutrition criteria for heart-healthy foods.

Delicious and Nutritious Products Supported with Scientific Research

To help consumers make informed choices, Beyond Meat is dedicated to supporting scientific, evidence-based research on the health impact of shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based meat. In a clinical study that was conducted at Stanford University and published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition , researchers evaluated the impact of replacing animal-based meat with Beyond Meat's plant-based meat over an 8-week period on cholesterol levels (including LDL), heart disease risk factors including TMAO levels, and body weight, and found improvement in key health metrics when participants replaced animal-based meat with Beyond Meat's plant-based meat. Expanding on this body of research, in 2021, Beyond Meat established the Plant-Based Diet Initiative at the Stanford University School of Medicine and last year entered into a multi-year agreement with the American Cancer Society to advance research on plant-based meat and cancer prevention. For more information on Beyond Meat's efforts to positively impact human health, visit the Health page.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) is a leading plant-based meat company offering a portfolio of revolutionary plant-based meats made from simple ingredients without GMOs, no added hormones or antibiotics, and 0 mg of cholesterol per serving. Founded in 2009, Beyond Meat products are designed to have the same taste and texture as animal-based meat while being better for people and the planet. Beyond Meat's brand promise, Eat What You Love®, represents a strong belief that there is a better way to feed our future and that the positive choices we all make, no matter how small, can have a great impact on our personal health and the health of our planet. By shifting from animal-based meat to plant-based protein, we can positively impact four growing global issues: human health, climate change, constraints on natural resources and animal welfare. As of March 2023, Beyond Meat branded products were available at approximately 191,000 retail and foodservice outlets in over 80 countries worldwide. Visit www.BeyondMeat.com and follow @BeyondMeat, BeyondBurger and GoBeyond on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

Beyond Meat Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements are based on management's current opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or projections regarding future events or future results. These forward-looking statements are only predictions, not historical fact, and involve certain risks and uncertainties, as well as assumptions. Actual results, levels of activity, performance, achievements and events could differ materially from those stated, anticipated or implied by such forward-looking statements. While Beyond Meat believes that its assumptions are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors, and, of course, it is impossible to anticipate all factors that could affect actual results. There are many risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking statements made herein including, most prominently, the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Beyond Meat's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 1, 2023, and Beyond Meat's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 1, 2023 filed with the SEC on May 10, 2023, as well as other factors described from time to time in Beyond Meat's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. Beyond Meat undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law. If Beyond Meat does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that Beyond Meat will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

