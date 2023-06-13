Vote via VOTACCESS from June 14 (9:00 am) to June 28 (3:00 pm)

SpineGuard (FR0011464452 ALSGD), an innovative company that deploys its DSG (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) sensing technology to secure and streamline the placement of bone implants, announces that, due to lack of quorum, its Annual Shareholders' meeting convened on June 8, 2023, could not be held.

Shareholders are hereby notified that the Annual Shareholders' Meeting will be held on second call on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 10:00 am at the offices of the law firm Ashurst Paris, located at 18 square Edouard VII, 75009 Paris.

The Shareholder's Meeting will be held on the same agenda and with the same conditions of participation as at the time of the first call (see Press Release of April 28, 2023).

The lack of quorum did not allow to resolve on both the ordinary and extraordinary resolutions.

The shareholders who voted by mail or by Internet at the Shareholders' Meeting first call remain valid for the Shareholders' Meeting on second call.

The shareholders of the company who did not cast their vote until now are invited to do so remotely, before the Shareholder's Meeting on 2nd call:

e-voting using "Votaccess" is available and should be prioritized. The secure voting platform Votaccess will reopen on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 9:00 am CEST and will close on Wednesday, June 28, at 3:00 pm CEST

Alternatively, voting by proxy is also available according to the procedures indicated in the notice of meeting published in the BALO on May 19, 2023 (containing a change to the notice of meeting published on April 28, 2023). The deadline to cast votes by proxy is Monday, June 26, 2023.

For all questions regarding voting procedures, please refer to the Investor Relations team by e-mail: spineguard@newcap.eu.

Founded in 2009 in France and the USA by Pierre Jérôme and Stéphane Bette, SpineGuard is an innovative company deploying its proprietary radiation-free real time sensing technology DSG® (Dynamic Surgical Guidance) to secure and streamline the placement of implants in the skeleton. SpineGuard designs, develops and markets medical devices that have been used in over 95,000 surgical procedures worldwide. Twenty-four studies published in peer-reviewed scientific journals have demonstrated the multiple benefits DSG® offers to patients, surgeons, surgical staff and hospitals. Building on these strong fundamentals and several strategic partnerships, SpineGuard has expanded the scope of its DSG® technology in innovative applications such as the smart pedicle screw, the DSG Connect visualization and registration interface, dental implantology and surgical robotics. DSG® was co-invented by Maurice Bourlion, Ph.D., Ciaran Bolger, M.D., Ph.D., and Alain Vanquaethem, Biomedical Engineer. SpineGuard has engaged in multiple ESG initiatives. For further information, visit www.spineguard.com

The SpineGuard securities may not be offered or sold in the United States as they have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act or any United States state securities laws, and SpineGuard does not intend to make a public offer of its securities in the United States. This is an announcement and not a prospectus, and the information contained herein does and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referred to herein in the United States in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or exemption from registration.

