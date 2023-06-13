AccorInvest, Europe's leading hotel owner, investor and operator, announces the appointment of Damien Leveillé Nizerolle as Chief Investment Officer. He joins the Group's Executive Committee to best serve AccorInvest's objective to increase the value and profitability of its portfolio of hotel assets in Europe.

Having benefited from its transformation plan initiated in 2020, AccorInvest achieved a solid operating performance in 2022 and returned to profitability. In this context, the Group has decided to accelerate the execution of its strategic plan, which aims to consolidate its portfolio on the most profitable assets in Europe in the economy and mid-scale segments.

Damien Leveillé Nizerolle will bring to AccorInvest all his knowledge and experience in real estate investment and disposals and will help prepare the company for future growth projects.

"I'm delighted to be joining AccorInvest to help consolidate its European leadership and unique positioning as a hotel investor and operator in the economy and mid-market segments. As a member of the Executive Committee and Group Chief Investment Officer, I intend to put all my experience in real estate asset management at the service of the Group's ambitious portfolio consolidation plan and its ESG commitments", says Damien Leveillé Nizerolle.

Prior to joining AccorInvest, Damien was Group Investment Director at Unibail Rodamco-Westfield, where he developed solid experience in managing real estate projects on an international scale.

He led very large-scale transactions covering both acquisitions and disposals, and involving various forms of structuring, including joint ventures

His achievements include the acquisition of Westfield, a company listed on the Sydney stock exchange, Zlote Tarasy in Poland, the sale of Comexposium in France, shopping centers such as Carré Sénart in France, Shopping City Sud in Austria, Aupark in Slovakia, and the sale and acquisition of real estate companies in several European countries.

Damien began his career as a notary, before joining Klépierre in 2001 as Head of Legal Affairs and International Development. In 2007, he joined Unibail-Rodamco as General Counsel, before being appointed Groupe Investment Director in 2014.

Aged 50, Damien is a graduate of the Ecole de Notariat de Rouen and holds a Master's degree in Corporate Finance from Sciences Po Paris. He is also a graduate of the Institut des Hautes Études de Défense Nationale.

