SimplyRFiD: Frame Source Direct Becomes Gold Vendor for AIMS Eyewear Order Management System

The AIMS eyewear order management system from FSG and Simply RFiD brings frame management to optometrists' offices and enables one-click frame-and-lens orders. Frame Source Direct has achieved gold vendor status certifying same-day day shipping and real-time inventory.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Frame Source Direct, a leading international manufacturer and distributor of eyewear, today announced that it has partnered with AIMS from Simply RFiD and FSG, the leading order and inventory management system for eyewear businesses.

Frame Source Direct Riserva Line

Frame Source Direct Partners with AIMS Eyewear for order management

"We are excited to partner with AIMS to provide our customers with the best possible order experience," said Chris Madden, president of FSD. "AIMS uses RFID price tags to monitor inventory on hand and automates the drop shipping direct from vendors to labs, which keeps our best sellers on the boards and always in stock!"

AIMS offers a number of features that will benefit Frame Source Direct and its customers, including:

A user-friendly interface that makes it easy to place drop ship orders electronically with top manufacturers like Frame Source Direct, track shipments, and manage frame inventory using RFID

Integration with powerful commerce platforms, such as Crystal PM and Optify Online

A robust reporting system that provides insights into sales trends, leading and lagging frames

AIMS users can find the Frame Source Direct catalog in AIMS, today.

For more information on getting started with Frame Source Direct, visit http://www.framesourcedirect.com

For a video overview of the AIMS eyewear order management system, visit https://youtu.be/YWiA722Q_Xw

Or https://www.SimplyRFID.com/aims/

About Frame Source Direct

Frame Source Direct is a leading international manufacturer and distributor of eyewear and sun wear. Founded in 2009, Riserva Eyewear is private label program exclusive for Vision Source members. Riserva Eyewear is known for its high-quality products, innovative designs, and excellent customer service.

About AIMS Eyewear Order Management

AIMS is a cloud-based order management system that helps eyewear businesses streamline their operations and improve customer service. AIMS gives eye doctors sophisticated order management systems for expediting accurate frame and lens deliveries in one click.

About Simply RFiD

SimplyRFiD revolutionized RFID adoption with the introduction of the DoD Pro-Tag in 2007. SimplyRFiD's three software platforms - AIMS for Eyewear, Wave for Retail, and Wave Audit for Manufacturing - provide tools for retailers to adopt accurate inventory systems. SimplyRFiD's latest product, AI Kick-Start, enables retailers to deploy the latest RFID technology and experience faster growth.

https://www.SimplyRFiD.com | Media Room

Contact Information

William Montalbo

Vice President, Marketing

william.montalbo@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

Syd Brown

Social Media Manager

syd.brown@simplyrfid.com

+1 703.343.1689

SOURCE: Simply RFiD

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760969/Frame-Source-Direct-Becomes-Gold-Vendor-for-AIMS-Eyewear-Order-Management-System