Dienstag, 13.06.2023

WKN: A3CUC1 | ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 | Ticker-Symbol: 0FD
Frankfurt
13.06.23
09:15 Uhr
1,480 Euro
+0,002
+0,14 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WICKES GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
13.06.2023 | 19:16
263 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Jun-2023 / 17:43 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 13 June 2023 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 13 June 2023 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood. 

Name     Status No. of Shares Under Option Exercised Transaction Date Number of Shares Sold Share Price 
David Wood  PDMR  222,085               13.06.23     104,707        GBP1.29

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form 

1         Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)         Name              David Wood 
2         Reason for the notification 
a)         Position/Status        Chief Executive Officer 
b)         Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 
          Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
3 
          or auction monitor 
a)         Name               Wickes Group plc 
b)         LEI               213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
          Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
          conducted 
          Description of the financial 
                           Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
a)         Instrument, type of instrument 
                           ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
          Identification code 
                           Exercise of share options under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term 
b)         Nature of the transaction     Incentive Plan 
 
 
c)         Price(s) and volume (s)      Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                           GBPNil              222,085 
          Aggregated information 
d)         -Aggregated volume         N/A 
          -Price 
e)         Date of the transaction      2023.06.13 
                           Outside a trading venue 
f)         Place of the transaction 
 
 
         Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
4         each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
         conducted 
         Description of the financial 
                             Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each 
a)        Instrument, type of instrument 
                             ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 
         Identification code 
b)        Nature of the transaction       Sale of shares to cover tax and national insurance liabilities 
 
c)        Price(s) and volume (s)        Price(s)           Volume(s) 
                             GBP1.29             104,707 
         Aggregated information 
d)        -Aggregated volume           N/A 
         -Price 
e)        Date of the transaction        2023.06.13 
f)        Place of the transaction        XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BL6C2002 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      WIX 
LEI Code:    213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  250640 
EQS News ID:  1656279 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 12:43 ET (16:43 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
