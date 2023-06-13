DJ WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

WICKES GROUP PLC (WIX) WICKES GROUP PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-Jun-2023 / 17:43 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Wickes Group Plc

(the 'Company')

Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial

Responsibilities ('PDMRs')

The Company was notified on 13 June 2023 of the exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each ("Shares") in the Company under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term Incentive Plan by David Wood on 13 June 2023 as set out below. Sufficient Shares were sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise. The net shares acquired will be retained by David Wood.

Name Status No. of Shares Under Option Exercised Transaction Date Number of Shares Sold Share Price David Wood PDMR 222,085 13.06.23 104,707 GBP1.29

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Julia Herd

Deputy Company Secretary

Tel: (44) 7552 211056

Notification of Dealing Form

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 3 or auction monitor a) Name Wickes Group plc b) LEI 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each a) Instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code Exercise of share options under the Wickes Group Plc Long Term b) Nature of the transaction Incentive Plan c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBPNil 222,085 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume N/A -Price e) Date of the transaction 2023.06.13 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 4 each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each a) Instrument, type of instrument ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Identification code b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares to cover tax and national insurance liabilities c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP1.29 104,707 Aggregated information d) -Aggregated volume N/A -Price e) Date of the transaction 2023.06.13 f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BL6C2002 Category Code: DSH TIDM: WIX LEI Code: 213800IEX9ZXJRAOL133 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 250640 EQS News ID: 1656279 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1656279&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 13, 2023 12:43 ET (16:43 GMT)