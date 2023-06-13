Expanded event access and monitoring capability is the start of a multi-phased partnership.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 13, 2023) - Aiera, a leading event intelligence and speech technology platform for investors, has announced plans for a multi-phased partnership with Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR), a leading capital markets access platform.

The partnership will begin with improved Aiera access and connectivity to Q4-hosted events. From there, Q4 and Aiera will work together across a host of development initiatives to bring investors and issuers closer together. Some of these benefits include enhancements across calendar, connectivity, document search, and AI-generated summarization and Q&A.

"Q4 Inc. brings Aiera closer to many of the companies and conversations that our clients most care about," said Ken Sena, Co-Founder and CEO of Aiera. "While generative AI is opening up a host of new performance possibilities everywhere, with Q4 Inc. we stand to work together in a way that brings these benefits to market more specifically across the capital markets landscape for the benefit of all participants."

The Q4 Platform facilitates capital markets interactions through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools.

"We are pleased to partner with Aiera and contribute to our shared vision of strengthening communication and access between issuers and investors," said Darrell Heaps, Founder and CEO of Q4 Inc. "While expanded access is a key part of our combined deliverable, planned feature improvements will ensure that our clients stay at the forefront of transformation within capital markets decision making and generative AI."

About Aiera:

Aiera is a closed, yet extensible, architecture that uses an agnostic approach to AI model deployment for the sole purpose of improved capital market research functioning. Aiera's approach combines in-house building and training to offer the industry's most accurate large language model (LLM), automatic speech recognition (ASR), and natural language processing (NLP), all in one platform. Since 2017, Aiera has been leading the transformation in how investment professionals and executives access, organize, and drive insights across market-moving events through its emphasis on advanced language application. Aiera is trusted by the world's top asset managers and global institutions, with services delivered via. desktop user interface as well as a library of APIs and UI components. Learn more at aiera.com.

About Q4 Inc.:

Q4 Inc. (TSX: QFOR) is the leading capital markets access platform that is transforming how issuers, investors, and the sell-side efficiently connect, communicate, and engage with each other. The Q4 Platform facilitates interactions across the capital markets through IR website products, virtual events solutions, engagement analytics, investor relations CRM, shareholder and market analysis, surveillance, and ESG tools. The Q4 Platform is the only holistic capital markets access platform that digitally drives connections, analyzes impact, and targets the right engagement to help public companies work faster and smarter. The company is a trusted partner to more than 2,650 public companies globally, including many of the most respected brands in the world, and maintains an award winning culture where team members grow and thrive. Q4 is headquartered in Toronto, with offices in New York and London. Learn more at www.q4inc.com.

