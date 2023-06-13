Customer Attention Becomes a Commodity: NiFTiesLab Corp Releases Its HSAC Token on the BRC20 Protocol

ROAD TOWN, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / With its launch of the first attention economy token on the Bitcoin network's BRC20 protocol, NiFTiesLab Corp has begun its mission to reshape how user attention impacts the future of digital economies, including the blockchain. The initiative is part of NiFTiesLab's overall goal of guiding companies and individuals into the age of the metaverse and improving how they interact with an increasingly online world.

With the shift into the digital era, companies in all industries are finding it challenging to engage with their customers and keep their attention. Consumers and their new ability to rapidly consume large amounts of information are, in effect, driving what is known as the attention economy, in which interactions are defined by seconds, not minutes. Tokenization, which can be used to quantify the value of social engagement, can help companies get ahead of this issue.

NiFTiesLab explains that its HSAC token leverages Unisat , an open-source browser extension wallet for Bitcoin NFTs, and the BRC20 protocol to facilitate a decentralized ecosystem. The protocol facilitates the minting and transferring of NFTs on the Bitcoin blockchain by employing ordinal inscriptions. This strategy rewards user engagement and interaction, enabling the translation of attention into tangible value with the HSAC token. The result is that the distribution of value within digital economies shifts, and the benefits typically concentrated among large corporations are decentralized.

With the successful rollout of HSAC, NiFTiesLab has moved into the second stage of its operational plan: to increase its user base and introduce its token to those who are less familiar with cryptocurrencies, to maintain compliance with all regulations, and to pursue new projects that will continue to define how the crypto/blockchain space impacts global society.

About NiFTiesLab Corp:

Based in the British Virgin Islands, NiFTiesLab Corp is acknowledged in the blockchain industry for the launch of the HSAC token, the premier attention economy token on the Bitcoin network's BRC20 protocol.

Potential investors are reminded that while the opportunities in the new token economy are abundant, they also involve a degree of risk. Comprehensive research and possibly consulting with a financial advisor are strongly advised before making any investment decisions.

