----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tron & DWF Labs Geneva, Switzerland / June 12, 2023/ - Global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm DWF Labs has announced its partnership with TRON, the leading blockchain network focused on the decentralization of the Internet via decentralized applications (dApps). As part of this partnership, DWF Labs has become a liquidity provider for TRON, further enhancing the ecosystem support of the blockchain.

Andrei Grachev, the Managing Partner of DWF Labs, stated, "With over 165 million accounts created and more than 5.8 billion transactions on the TRON network, we firmly believe that the TRON ecosystem is at the forefront of Web3 adoption. What we find particularly appealing about TRON's accomplishments is its remarkable ability to attract new ideas. TRON stands as one of the fastest-growing dApps ecosystems in the space at the moment, and the consistent rollout of innovative tools and services proves that TRON has a leading role in paving the trail in blockchain. That is why we are eager to further support the ecosystem with additional investment in the near future."

DWF Labs, as a prominent market maker in the blockchain industry, has been actively supporting and investing in Web3 protocols. Last year, DWF Labs committed an initial USD15 million to the Web3 Industry Recovery Initiative, led by Binance Labs, to aid struggling protocols in the industry's recovery. More recently, DWF Labs has formed additional strategic partnerships with leading crypto players worldwide.

"As a leading blockchain network focused on empowering decentralized commerce and community for every person on the planet, TRON has continually attracted new ideas and demonstrated exceptional growth within the space," a TRON spokesperson explained. "We are delighted to partner with DWF Labs, as they bring their expertise and excellence to further strengthen the TRON ecosystem. Together, we aim to further support TRON's vision of a decentralized future."

By partnering with TRON as a liquidity provider, DWF Labs aims to contribute to the growth and development of the TRON ecosystem, facilitating improved accessibility of the blockchain network for all TRON users and community members.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of June 2023, it has over 166.5 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 5.85 billion total transactions, and over USD11.52 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN.

In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country.

Media Contact

Hayward Wong

press@tron.network

About DWF Labs

DWF Labs is the global digital asset market maker and multi-stage Web3 investment firm, supporting portfolio companies from token listing to market making to OTC trading solutions.

With offices in Singapore, Switzerland, the UAE, Hong Kong, South Korea and BVI, the investment company DWF Labs is an affiliate of Digital Wave Finance (DWF), which consistently ranks among the top 5 trading entities by volume in the cryptocurrency world through its proprietary technology for high frequency trading.

