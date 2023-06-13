Black Book Market Research: Top Client-Rated Payer Technologies Exhibiting at AHIP 2023, Black Book Survey Results

PORTLAND, OR / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Black Book Research acknowledges the top-performing companies within various IT market segments based on the industry's largest client survey of managed care organizations at America's Health Insurance Plans annual conference in Portland, Oregon, this week. Black Book, the premier source of unbiased, crowdsourced, competitive intelligence, and buyer opinion mining serving the healthcare industry's technology and outsourcing sectors, announces the 2023 awards for highest health plan user experience and satisfaction.









"Black Book is committed to innovative research, customer satisfaction, loyalty polling, and analysis of the strategic buyer issues in the managed care marketplace free from the influence or financial affiliations of vendors," said Doug Brown, President of the firm. "It is an exciting time at Black Book, as our team is introducing unrivaled user experience surveying tools, the industry's most robust client satisfaction database, innovative reporting functionalities, and a knowledge management system that enables customers to share relevant, informed feedback in real-time."

Black Book, its founders, owners nor its employees hold any financial interest in the companies contained in any comparison performance report and is not incentivized to recommend any of the 10,000 healthcare industry products and services vendors collected for the last decade.

Over 2,300 health plan users participated in the crowdsourced polling between January and June this year. Vendors are rated on 18 key performance indicators specific to health insurance and managed care firms.

The vendors with the highest outstanding client experience scores with AHIP 2023 trade show presence are recognized with their exhibit hall booth number:

END-TO-END PAYER REVENUE CYCLE MANAGEMENT OUTSOURCING

Optum (Booth 1409)

PAYER CLOUD PLATFORM SOLUTIONS

Inovalon (Booth 1303)

MEMBER ENGAGEMENT SOLUTIONS

Best Buy Health (Booth 1140)

PAYER DATA ACTIVATION PLATFORM

Innovaccer (Booth 1845)

PAYER ANALYTICS OUTSOURCING

Optum (Booth 1409)

PAYER MARKET INTELLIGENCE SOLUTIONS

IQVIA (Booth 1018)

END-TO-END PAYER POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT SUPPORT SOLUTIONS

Sagility (Booth 1317)

CARE MANAGEMENT & COORDINATION SOLUTIONS

Cedar Gate Technologies (Booth 1818)

QUALITY ANALYTICS SOFTWARE

Milliman (Booth 1322)

PAYER IT MANAGEMENT CONSULTANTS

KPMG (Booth 1002)

RISK ADJUSTMENT SOLUTIONS

EXL (Booth 1803)

CLAIMS MANAGEMENT PLATFORM

Cognizant Technology Solutions (Booth 1949)

PAYER APPLICATIONS DEVELOPMENT & MOBILE SOLUTIONS OUTSOURCING

CGI (Booth 1017)

PAYER VALUE-BASED CARE, NETWORK DEVELOPMENT & CONTRACTING MANAGED SERVICES

Cedar Gate Technologies (Booth 1818)

MEMBER & CONSUMER EDUCATION SOLUTIONS

Wolters Kluwer (Booth 1748)

For a full list of Black Book's top-ranked managed care category leaders, visit https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/health-plans-payers

About Black Book

Since 2005, Black Book Market Research LLC, provides healthcare decision-makers IT users, media, investors, analysts, quality-minded vendors, prospective software system buyers, health plans, and other interested sectors of the insurance technology industry with comprehensive comparison data of the industry's top respected and competitively performing technology and managed services vendors in the sector.

The largest user opinion poll of its kind in healthcare IT, the Black Book database of user satisfaction houses over 2,000,000 viewpoints on information technology, capital equipment, emerging technology, consulting firms, and outsourced services vendor performance with thousands of updates added every week throughout the year. For methodology, auditing, resources, comprehensive research, and ranking data, see http://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

Contact Information:

Press Office

research@blackbookmarketresearch.com

8008637590

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=igMM0dbsNG4

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/760982/Top-Client-Rated-Payer-Technologies-Exhibiting-at-AHIP-2023-Black-Book-Survey-Results