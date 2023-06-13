Seleni Institute Announces Six New Advisory Board Members

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / The Seleni Institute, a leading maternal mental health clinic and training institute, is pleased to announce the addition of new members to its advisory board from across the healthcare sector. Founded in 2011 by Nitzia and George Logothetis, Seleni is a recognized leader in treating, training, supporting and advocating for the emotional health of women, caregivers and their families during the family-building years. It does this through a unique hybrid approach that includes a maternal mental health practice, launched in 2013, serving individuals and families in the U.S., and through its accredited mental health training institute for healthcare practitioners around the world. Seleni was launched based on a simple yet powerful insight: Change a parent's life, change a child's life.

Seleni expands its advisory board amid a growing demand for the organization's clinical services and training curriculum globally. Seleni reached a milestone of 50,000 patient appointments in 2022 and has trained more than 5,000 health professionals in 60 countries through in-person and online CE-accredited courses developed by Seleni clinicians, at times in partnership with other maternal mental health experts and institutions. Seleni's advisory board members offer insights from their respective fields and support Seleni in its mission to raise greater global awareness around and address perinatal and reproductive mental health issues that affect tens of millions of families worldwide.

Seleni's new advisory board members include:

Babalola Jinadu, DO, an obstetrician gynecologist with a special interest in women's healthcare.

an obstetrician gynecologist with a special interest in women's healthcare. Orinthia King, DO, an emergency medicine physician with a specialty in clinical ultrasonography.

an emergency medicine physician with a specialty in clinical ultrasonography. Sarah Mallin, MA, BSN, RNC-NIC, IBCLC, a former NICU nursing director, and founding member and director of operations at Boram Postnatal Retreat in New York.

a former NICU nursing director, and founding member and director of operations at Boram Postnatal Retreat in New York. Renee M. Rawcliffe, LMSW, director of continuing education and professional development at Adelphi University School of Social Work. She is a licensed social worker with over 25 years of experience as a clinician and program director in the nonprofit world.

director of continuing education and professional development at Adelphi University School of Social Work. She is a licensed social worker with over 25 years of experience as a clinician and program director in the nonprofit world. Ashanda Saint Jean, MD, an obstetrician gynecologist with over 20 years of experience and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Health Alliance Hospitals of the Hudson Valley.

an obstetrician gynecologist with over 20 years of experience and chair of obstetrics and gynecology at Health Alliance Hospitals of the Hudson Valley. Susan Wilner, LCSW, assistant director for behavioral health operations at Stony Brook Medicine in New York.

They join their esteemed peers on the advisory board:

Deena Blanchard MD, MPH , a pediatrician in New York with a strong interest and commitment to maternal mental health.

, a pediatrician in New York with a strong interest and commitment to maternal mental health. Lee S. Cohen, MD, director of the Ammon-Pinizzotto Center for Women's Mental Health and Associate Chief of Psychiatry for Philanthropy and Departmental Communications at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Edmund and Carroll Carpenter Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is a leader in the field of women's mental health and was among the founders of the field of perinatal and reproductive psychiatry.

director of the Ammon-Pinizzotto Center for Women's Mental Health and Associate Chief of Psychiatry for Philanthropy and Departmental Communications at Massachusetts General Hospital, and the Edmund and Carroll Carpenter Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. He is a leader in the field of women's mental health and was among the founders of the field of perinatal and reproductive psychiatry. Phyllis Magrab, Ph.D ., a pediatric psychologist and director of the Georgetown University Center for Child and Human Development (GUCCHD). She also holds a UNESCO Chair and serves as the vice chair of the US-Afghan Women's Council.

., a pediatric psychologist and director of the Georgetown University Center for Child and Human Development (GUCCHD). She also holds a UNESCO Chair and serves as the vice chair of the US-Afghan Women's Council. Ellen Manos, MD, an obstetrician gynecologist who has practiced for more than two decades. She serves as senior attending physician at Lenox Hill Hospital.

"Seleni's advisory board has helped the organization become a leader in maternal mental health care over the past decade. As we look to expand our services beyond mental health during the family-building years and the reach of our continuing education program, we are excited to welcome these new board members who bring a wealth of expertise and new ideas that will help propel our growth over the next ten years," said Seema Bajaj, executive director of Seleni.

Learn more about Seleni at seleni.org and see all advisory board member biographies at seleni.org/leadership-team.

About Seleni

Seleni is a nonprofit organization founded in 2011 on a simple yet powerful insight: Change a parent's life, change a child's life. As a recognized leader in maternal and reproductive mental health, Seleni is dedicated to destigmatizing maternal mental health care and supporting the emotional health of individuals and families during the family-building years. By removing many barriers to therapy through in-person and virtual treatment for individuals and couples and its CE-accredited training and scholarships for health professionals, Seleni helps scale access to treatment and expand practitioner knowledge worldwide. Visit seleni.org and explore the organization's professional training curriculum at training.seleni.org.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Seleni Institute on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Seleni Institute

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/seleni-institute

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Seleni Institute

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761052/Seleni-Institute-Announces-Six-New-Advisory-Board-Members