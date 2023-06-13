The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center: Leo Friedman, Nursing Home Entrepreneur, Pays Heartfelt Tribute to Late Assistant Director of Nursing Olivia Bruce With Dedication of Memorial on Her Birthday

Olivia Bruce Legacy Garden memorial at The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center

THE BRONX, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / In a moving ceremony held on June 7, 2023, Leo Friedman, a visionary in the nursing home industry, honored the memory of Olivia Bruce, a highly esteemed and cherished employee, by dedicating a beautiful memorial in her honor. The event was a resounding success, with a remarkable turnout of employees, friends, family, and all those who held Olivia in high regard.

Recognizing the exceptional contributions and unwavering dedication of Olivia Bruce, Leo Friedman, in collaboration with the Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center, made the heartfelt decision to dedicate the facility's courtyard as the "Olivia Bruce Legacy Garden." This serene and enchanting space will serve as a perpetual testament to Olivia's profound impact on the lives of residents, the entire facility, and the wider community.

The ceremony began with special guests in attendance, including Bronx Borough President Vanessa L. Gibson and Bronx Borough Director of Community Affairs Alina Dowe. President Gibson presented the Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center with a proclamation on behalf of 1.4 million people in the Bronx, declaring June 7, 2023, as Olivia Bruce Day. Additionally, Director Dowe presented the facility with a certificate of recognition on behalf of the Mayor for their outstanding contribution to the community.

Olivia Bruce, who joined the Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center in 1992, dedicated 30 years of her life to caring for others. She was renowned for her unwavering dedication and passion as an Assistant Director of Nursing, always going above and beyond to ensure the well-being of her patients and support her team members. Her tireless work ethic and compassionate nature made her a cherished member of the community and the Plaza family.

Olivia's legacy lives on through her daughter Audrey, as well as her two beautiful grandchildren and six siblings. Her family cherishes her memory as a source of love and support, inspiring them to follow in her remarkable footsteps.

About Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center: The Plaza Rehab & Nursing Center is a renowned skilled nursing facility committed to providing exceptional care to their residents. With a team of dedicated professionals, the Plaza upholds the highest standards of services while creating a warm and compassionate environment for all.

