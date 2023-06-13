T-Mobile: HOPE Hydration Taps T-Mobile to Power "Smart" Water Refill Stations

BELLEVUE, WA and MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / What's the news: HOPE Hydration (HOPE), maker of smart-city water refill stations, announced T-Mobile as the connectivity and IoT provider for its sustainable HydroStation® technology.

Why it matters: People are drinking more bottled water than ever and it's taking a serious toll on our environment. So, HOPE is modernizing access to public drinking water to make clean, filtered water more sustainable and available.

Who it's for: Event organizers, municipalities, or anyone looking to serve up free, clean, filtered water with minimal environmental impact.

Today, HOPE Hydration (HOPE), maker of smart-city water refill stations, announced T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) as its connectivity and IoT provider in the U.S. HOPE will rely on T-Mobile's award-winning network and IoT solutions to offer an environmentally sustainable model for bringing free, filtered, and temperature-controlled drinking water to the masses at major events and urban hubs around the country.

According to the Container Recycling Institute, 86% of disposable water bottles used in the U.S. become litter or garbage ? adding 38 billion disposable water bottles to landfills. Joining forces with leading cities and partners, HOPE is on a mission to reduce waste and ensure that everyone around the world has equal access to free, high-quality drinking water. Winner of the CES 2023 Smart City Innovation Award, HOPE's HydroStations dispense free Pentair1 Everpure® filtered and chilled water touch-free, to help reduce contaminants.

These tech-savvy water refill stations are dripping with innovation and the latest IoT technology ? and thanks to T-Mobile, HOPE can keep near real-time tabs on all their filling stations to:

Ensure proper water temperature and filter quality

Monitor usage and the amount of water dispensed

Calculate the amount of plastic and carbon dioxide saved

Manage in-unit advertising displays

Control settings and scheduled maintenance

Enable partnering brands to track and achieve sponsorship and sustainability goals

Deliver critical over-the-air firmware and software updates

"HOPE Hydration is thrilled to work with T-Mobile as our connectivity and IoT provider." said Jorge Richardson, Founder and CEO of HOPE Hydration. "We believe access to free, clean water is a human right. This collaboration allows us to bring HOPE, and our stations to the next level while building smart-city solutions for a more sustainable future."

"We're all about leveraging our network, scale and resources to be a force for good in the world we live in, and it's clear that HOPE shares that passion," said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group. "Access to clean, sustainable drinking water lies at the core of societal and environmental well-being - and we love how HOPE's innovative HydroStation technology is creating more access while reducing environmental impact."

About HOPE Hydration

HOPE Hydration ("HOPE") is a tech-enabled company that believes water is a human right. The company's mission is to develop solutions to bring clean water without waste around the world through a technology solution-the HydroStation. HOPE is working to motivate new behaviors around water consumption, conservation, and waste-including reducing the environmental impact of plastics pollution. Brought together by a desire for a more sustainable future, HOPE's team of co-founders - Dave Tigue, Cristina Gnecco and Ryan Barretta - have deep experience around sustainable development goals, business development, and software and hardware engineering. HOPE CEO Jorge Richardson, a Forbes 30 Under 30 Nominee, has collaborated with major Fortune 500 Brands on technology-powered hydration campaigns.

About T-Mobile US, Inc.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information, visit: www.t-mobile.com.

