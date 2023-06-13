Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.06.2023
Rare Chance!? Kurz vor Transformation vom Pennystock zur Nasdaq-Perle?
ACCESSWIRE
13.06.2023 | 21:38
Ceres CEO: Massachusetts Climate Bank Will 'Equitably Address Some of the Most Vexing Challenges' Facing the Commonwealth

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Ceres President and CEO Mindy Lubber issued the following statement following the announcement of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank. The innovative program, launched Tuesday by the administration of Gov. Maura Healey, is designed to unlock private and federal funds to accelerate the shift to zero-carbon buildings with a focus on affordable housing units.

"The launch of the Massachusetts Community Climate Bank is a tremendous example of the Commonwealth's continued leadership in establishing ambitious climate policies that can serve as models for the nation," Lubber said. "By using state funds to unlock substantial federal and private-sector resources, the Commonwealth is charting a novel form of public-private partnership to equitably address some of the most vexing challenges standing in the way of achieving its climate targets."

Lubber is also a member of the Boston Green Ribbon Commission, a group of business and civic leaders working together to meet Boston's climate goals that played an active role in supporting the development of the Community Climate Bank. She was invited to offer remarks at the Community Climate Bank's announcement today. The full press release from the Healey administration can be read here.

Media Contact: Helen Booth-Tobin, booth-tobin@ceres.org, 617-247-0700 ext. 214

