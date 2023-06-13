Essense of Australia: All Who Wander Celebrates 'Wild at Heart' in New Wedding Gown Collection

Dreamy wedding dresses for the boho bride

LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / Bold, free-spirited brides are ready to embrace their once-in-a-lifetime love, and the newest wedding dresses from All Who Wander capture their adventurous spirit. The latest boho bridal collection offers glamorous, fierce and ethereal looks for an unapologetically romantic wedding day.

"Boho brides believe in celebrating their individuality, and they want a wedding dress that embodies their effortlessly cool style," said Martine Harris, Chief Creative Officer of All Who Wander. "Our new All Who Wander collection delivers light and airy designs and unexpected details for the bride who is wild at heart."

The newest collection offers bohemian wedding gowns that will make a statement both on and off the aisle. Sexy design accents, such as high leg slits, deep V-necklines and sultry side cut-outs let brides show a little skin. Tiered sheer tulle silhouettes and high necklines add a whimsical appeal, while billowy blouson sleeves and ruched bodices exude goddess-inspired vibes. This season's bridal styles also incorporate classic 1990s looks, including slip wedding dresses and long gloves, for a modern take on edgy bridal trends from the past.

With so many new wedding gowns to choose from, boho brides can find a dress that reflects their one-of-a-kind style and love story. The latest All Who Wander collection is available in U.S. sizes 2 to 24 at a retailer near you. To explore the collection or find a store, visit AllWhoWander.com.

ABOUT ALL WHO WANDER

All Who Wander offers effortless bohemian wedding dress silhouettes of retro-inspired laces, exotic patterns and rustic fringe details-for a design that speaks to each bride's adventure of lifelong love like never before. An eclectic assortment of charm, whimsy and fierce detailing-All Who Wander invites both eye and heart to fall further in love with every boho wedding dress silhouette. From bouquets of dramatic botanical laces to dainty patchwork-style motifs artfully hand-placed over the figure-these gowns also feature a variety of striking cutouts, thin straps and plunging backs to make a balanced, simplified statement. To find a retailer near you, visit AllWhoWander.com.

