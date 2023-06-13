MicroVision, Inc.: MicroVision Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock

REDMOND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / MicroVision, Inc. (Nasdaq:MVIS), a leader in MEMS-based solid-state automotive lidar technology and ADAS solutions, today announced that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock in an underwritten $75.0 million public offering.

UBS Investment Bank is acting as the lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is acting as the book-running manager for the proposed offering. Craig-Hallum is acting as the co-manager for the proposed offering.

MicroVision also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional $11.25 million of its common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the final size or terms of the offering. MicroVision intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

The securities described above are being offered by MicroVision pursuant to its registration statement on Form S-3, which became effective automatically upon its filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on June 13, 2023. The offering may be made only by means of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the proposed offering, copies of which will be available on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov and may also be obtained, when available, from UBS Securities LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1285 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY 10019, or by email at ol-prospectus-request@ubs.com; or Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., 499 Park Avenue, 6th Floor, New York, New York 10022, Attn: Capital Markets Department, or by email at prospectus@cantor.com. Before you invest, you should read the preliminary prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus in the registration statement and other documents MicroVision has filed or will file with the SEC for more complete information about MicroVision and the offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the offering, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About MicroVision

With over 350 employees and global presence in Redmond, Detroit, Hamburg, and Nuremberg, MicroVision is a pioneering company in MEMS-based laser beam scanning technology that integrates MEMS, lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. The Company's integrated approach uses its proprietary technology to provide automotive lidar sensors and solutions for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and for non-automotive applications including industrial, smart infrastructure and robotics. The Company has been leveraging its experience building augmented reality micro-display engines, interactive display modules, and consumer lidar modules.

MicroVision, MAVIN, MOSAIK, and MOVIA are trademarks of MicroVision, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the properties of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release, including those relating to closing of the offering, and those statements using words such as "expects" or "intends" are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in our forward-looking statements include the following: our ability to successfully complete the offering on the anticipated terms and on terms and conditions satisfactory to us; the possible adverse impact on the market price of our shares of common stock due to the dilutive effect of the securities to be sold in the offering; capital market risks; our ability to operate with limited cash or to raise additional capital when needed; market acceptance of our technologies and products or for products incorporating our technologies; the failure of our commercial partners to perform as expected under our agreements; our ability to identify parties interested in paying any amounts or amounts we deem desirable for the purchase or license of intellectual property assets; our or our customers' failure to perform under open purchase orders; our financial and technical resources relative to those of our competitors; our ability to keep up with rapid technological change; government regulation of our technologies; our ability to enforce our intellectual property rights and protect our proprietary technologies; the ability to obtain additional contract awards and to develop partnership opportunities; the timing of commercial product launches and delays in product development; the ability to achieve key technical milestones in key products; dependence on third parties to develop, manufacture, sell and market our products; potential product liability claims; our ability to maintain our listing on The Nasdaq Stock Market, and other risk factors identified from time to time in our SEC reports, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed with the SEC. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the general or specific factors that may affect us. It should be recognized that other factors, including general economic factors and business strategies, may be significant, now or in the future, and the factors set forth in this release may affect us to a greater extent than indicated. Except as expressly required by federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in circumstances or any other reason.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeff Christensen

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

MVIS@darrowir.com

Media Contact:

Robyn Komachi

Marketing@MicroVision.com

