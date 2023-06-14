CEF Recognizes First Movers Coalition for Climate Action With 2023 C.K. Prahalad Award for Business Sustainability Leadership

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 13, 2023 / The Corporate Eco Forum (CEF) presented the 2023 C.K. Prahalad Award to the First Movers Coalition, recognizing the coalition's groundbreaking efforts to decarbonize high-emitting industries. The award was announced in connection with the 2023 CEF Annual Leadership Retreat, attended by senior executives representing CEF member companies with combined revenues of more than $5 trillion.

The First Movers Coalition, an initiative aiming to accelerate the race to net-zero, brings together cross-sector partnerships and collective action to address the decarbonization of seven major industries responsible for more than one-third of global carbon emissions. These hard-to-abate sectors, including aluminum, aviation, chemicals, cement and concrete, shipping, steel, and trucking, have proven challenging to decarbonize. Without urgent progress in clean technology innovation, there is concern their combined share of global emissions could surpass 50 percent by 2050.

"We are thrilled to honor the First Movers Coalition, and in particular the leadership of the US Special Envoy, John Kerry, and the World Economic Forum, with the 2023 C.K. Prahalad Award," said MR Rangaswami, Founder of CEF. "Strong joint efforts such as this are needed to address the systemic and global nature of climate change and we're proud that so many participating companies are CEF members including Amazon, Apple, Bank of America, Boeing, Delta Air Lines, Ecolab, Ford Motor Co., General Motors, Google, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Salesforce, Schneider Electric, and Trane Technologies."

Launched in November 2021 by the Office of the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry and the World Economic Forum, the First Movers Coalition is a unique global public-private initiative. It has aligned and united a diverse range of players, leveraging the support of highly ambitious government partners representing over 40% of the global GDP. Collaborating with Canada, Denmark, India, Italy, Japan, Norway, Singapore, Sweden, the UAE, and the United Kingdom, the United States is leading the effort to create early markets for clean technologies through policy measures and private-sector engagement.

Recognizing the need for clean energy technologies that are not yet commercially competitive, the Coalition's members commit to purchasing a portion of long-distance transportation services, and industrial materials such as aluminum, steel, and concrete, from suppliers utilizing near-zero or zero-carbon solutions, even if at a premium cost. Currently, more than 80 companies have made $12 billion in purchase commitments.

Each sector within the Coalition has established specific emission reduction goals. For instance, Coalition members in the aviation sector will replace at least 5% of conventional jet fuel demand with sustainable aviation fuels capable of reducing life-cycle greenhouse gas emissions by 85% or more compared to conventional jet fuels. Similarly, the shipping sector aims to power at least 5% of its deep-sea shipping with zero-emission fuels by 2030, with a target of 100% by 2040.

Furthermore, the Coalition has set ambitious commitments for companies to purchase durable and scalable carbon removal solutions by 2030, with Alphabet, Microsoft, and Salesforce leading the charge by committing a combined total of $500 million. To support its objectives, the Coalition collaborates with Breakthrough Energy, which brings together public and private partners to drive technology deployment, and Boston Consulting Group, the primary knowledge partner. Additionally, the Mission Possible Partnership mobilizes partners from leading organizations to design sectoral commitments and amplify impact through expertise and networking.

The urgency of the climate crisis demands a reduction of global greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and achieving net-zero by mid-century, as determined by the latest climate science. The First Movers Coalition understands that disruptive clean technologies must be brought to the market at scale to achieve these targets. By sending a powerful demand signal, the Coalition is driving the development of technologies required for a more sustainable future.

World Economic Forum President Børge Brende added "The World Economic Forum gratefully accepts the esteemed C.K. Prahalad Award for the First Movers Coalition's pioneering sustainability efforts. This recognition underscores our collective commitment to drive decarbonization in our global hard to abate industries. We extend sincere appreciation to our dedicated government partners and members for their instrumental collaboration in achieving this milestone, who are critical in accelerating the supply of innovative clean technologies."

The C.K. Prahalad Award is bestowed in honor of renowned business strategist C.K. Prahalad, who emphasized the importance of business collaboration to tackle the challenges of our world. Prahalad believed that true collaboration goes beyond resource sharing and knowledge exchange, instead uncovering opportunities to "create new value that could not have been created alone."

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/wYN9utTTq_s

ABOUT CEF

CEF is an invitation-only network of leading corporate executives driving sustainability strategy and innovation worldwide. Members include Fortune and Global 500 companies from diverse industries with combined revenues of over $5 trillion. CEF provides a year-round safe, neutral space for influential executives to exchange best practices, collaborate, and innovate. The diversity of executives, coupled with the cross-industry nature of CEF, creates a world-class platform to accelerate sustainable business problem-solving and innovation.

ABOUT THE C.K. PRAHALAD AWARD FOR FOR GLOBAL BUSINESS SUSTAINABILITY LEADERSHIP

The C.K. Prahalad Award for Global Business Sustainability Leadership, created in 2010 to honor founding CEF Advisory Board member C.K. Prahalad, recognizes exceptional, globally significant private-sector action that exemplifies the fundamental connection between sustainability, innovation and long-term business success in a globalizing world. Honorees may be either (1) individual executives, (2) notable corporate actions/initiatives, or (3) collaborations involving the private sector that have produced globally significant results. Winners are determined through private votes cast by CEF's 24-member advisory board, which includes representatives from government, academia, nongovernmental organizations, and the private sector. The voters chose from a roster of finalists, selected following an open nomination process. Past award recipients include:

• 2010: Walmart Brazil CEO Hector Nuñez • 2011: Muhtar Kent, CEO, Coca-Cola • 2012: Neil Hawkins, Dow Chemical Corporate Vice President and CSO; The Sustainable Apparel Coalition; Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever • 2013: Vidal Garza Cantú, Director, FEMSA Foundation; Hannah Jones, CSO and VP of the Innovation Accelerator, Nike; Kurt Kuehn, CFO, UPS • 2014: Robert B. Carter, CIO, FedEx Corporation; Global Water Challenge (GWC); Tamara "TJ" DiCaprio, Senior Director of Environmental Sustainability, Microsoft • 2015: David Crane, CEO, NRG Energy • 2016: Joe Kaeser, CEO, Siemens • 2017: Urs Hölzle, SVP for Technical Infrastructure, Google; Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) • 2018: Lisa Jackson, VP for Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, Apple; The Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) • 2019: TerraCycle's Loop Shopping Platform; Posthumous honors to former Duke Energy CEO, Jim Rogers • 2020: Douglas M. Baker, Jr; Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, President and Vice Chair Brad Smith, Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood, and Chief Environmental Officer Lucas Joppa • 2022: Shopify Sustainability Fund and Stripe Climate

CEF MEMBERS

3M, Amazon, Apple, Analog Devices, Aptiv, Archer Daniels Midland, ATI, Bank of America, BASF, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, BlackRock, Bloomberg, Boeing, CBRE, Chevron, Cisco, Cognizant, Comcast NBCUniversal, Dell Technologies, Delta Air Lines, Dow, Duke Energy, Ecolab, Enterprise Holdings, FEMSA, Fidelity, Ford, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, GE, General Motors, Google, GXO Logistics, Honeywell, HP, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Hyatt, International Paper, Johnson & Johnson, JPMorgan Chase, Kaiser Permanente, Kimberly-Clark, Liberty Mutual, Lockheed Martin, Marriott International, Mastercard, McDonald's, McKesson, McKinsey & Co., Meta, Microsoft, Morgan Stanley, NextEra Energy, Northrop Grumman, NRG Energy, Oracle, PepsiCo, Procter & Gamble, Qualcomm, RBC, Salesforce, Samsung, Schneider Electric, SEE, Siemens, SLB, Sylvamo, TD Bank Group, Tiffany & Co., TPG Capital, Trane Technologies, Unilever, UPS, Visa, The Walt Disney Company, Wells Fargo, WM

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CEF on 3blmedia.com.



Contact Info:

Spokesperson: CEF

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cef

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CEF

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/761162/CEF-Recognizes-First-Movers-Coalition-for-Climate-Action-With-2023-CK-Prahalad-Award-for-Business-Sustainability-Leadership