Shift6: New Book 'Basic Metaverse' by David Shrier Explores the Emerging $13 Trillion Metaverse and How Web3 Technologies Will Transform the Way We Collaborate, Work, and Play

Featuring easy-to-understand definitions and introduction to the landscape, along with forward-looking use cases and advice, this latest book from author David Shrier provides a cohesive overview on the vast impact that the metaverse will have on individuals, communities and societies as an estimated 3 billion people migrate to the metaverse by 2030.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2023 / Despite many recent proclamations that the metaverse is dead, the metaverse generated more than $66 billion of revenue in 2022 and was used by more than 500 million people, according to Grandview Research. "Basic Metaverse: How Virtual Worlds Will Change Our Reality and What You Can Do to Unlock Their Potential" by David Shrier explores Web3 and metaverse technology, and how we are experiencing a world-changing moment in technological progress.

David Shrier, a globally recognised expert on technology innovation, discusses the limitless possibilities of the metaverse, including the property development, training of medical professionals in advanced procedures, and new methods for visualising and applying data in the business environment. The book outlines the broader implications of Web3 technologies, including those potentially unforeseen by the scientists and engineers that initially pioneered these concepts, and explains metaverse business drivers that are expected to create as much as $13 trillion of value by 2030 (according to Citi).

"Basic Metaverse", published by Little Brown, is a fascinating journey through virtual worlds, examining the impact the metaverse will have on everyday life and work. Shrier delves into issues such as wealth disparity, inequality in access, and even virtual crime. His book provides a thought-provoking and insightful analysis of the potential benefits and risks associated with the metaverse. His book speaks to individuals, business leaders and communities.

David Shrier, a futurist and Managing Director of venture studio Visionary Future, says: "The introduction and adoption of the metaverse is having a profound impact on society. Experts in emergent technologies are transforming static data from various sources and presenting it in new intuitive ways through sight, sound, touch, and cognitive tricks that introduce three dimensions.

Richard Sarnoff, Chairman of Media KKR, reviewed "Basic Metaverse": "David Shrier has created an invaluable primer for anyone interested in our digital future. With a broad range and an incisive approach, he has dissected and demystified the emerging metaverse from a fascinating array of angles. With this book, we now have a cohesive view of a phenomenon decades in the making, yet in many ways still inchoate-and with this book, we can better understand the inevitable and vast impact the metaverse will have on us as individuals, communities and societies."

Vuk Jeremic, Former President, UN General Assembly, said "Basic Metaverse is a breathtaking dive into the virtual world of the not-so-distant future. Superbly succinct and comprehensive at the same time, in this book you will find everything you always wanted to know about metaverse (but were afraid to ask)."

"Basic Metaverse: How Virtual Worlds Will Change Our Reality and What You Can Do to Unlock Their Potential" is available in paperback now, and can be purchased on Amazon and other online retailers.

About David Shrier:

David Shrier is a globally recognised expert on technology-driven innovation. He holds an appointment as Professor of Practice with Imperial College Business School and chairs the Research Group of the World Metaverse Council.

David spends considerable time translating academic theory into business practice, co-founding four AI-enabled spinouts from MIT and advising multiple 'unicorn' technology companies on new business growth. His Visionary Future venture studio both works with established companies to generate new revenue, and also invests in a portfolio of university-related spinouts spanning artificial intelligence, web3 and other disruptive technologies.

He has published seven books since 2016: Global Fintech (2022), Augmenting Your Career: How to Win at Work in the Age of AI (2021), Basic Blockchain (2020), Trusted Data (2019), New Solutions for Cyber Security (2019), Trust:Data (2016) and Frontiers of Financial Technology (2016).

About Little Brown

Little Brown was established in 1837 and has published a range of best-selling non-fiction titles. Notable works include Nelson Mandela's Long Walk To Freedom, The Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell, and Bitcoin Billionaires by Ben Mezrich.

