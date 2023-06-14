Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 14, 2023) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (OTCQB: GELEF) (FSE: 97G0) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all assay results from the 2023 spring trenching program at the historical Standard Mine Project have been received.

Graphano owns a 100% interest in four graphite properties in the Lac-Aux-Bouleaux ("LAB") mine region - all are within trucking distance to allow for the Company's resource consolidation strategy to feed a centralized processing plant at LAB. The historical resource at LAB, the recently announced Zone 3 discovery at LAB (news release dated February 8, 2023) and continued exciting results from the Standard Mine Project re-enforce the economic potential of this consolidation strategy.

Luisa Moreno, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: "We are delighted with the consistently strong results at the Standard Mine Project, with the high-grade intersections from the surface. These results strengthen the short-term production potential of the historical Standard Mine site. Being in a graphite mining district with strong projects and immediate proximity to clean power, paved roads and water, Graphano is set to become a source of graphite for Western battery manufacturers."

The spring trenching program at the Standard Mine Project has intersected very significant graphite mineralization and successfully extended the mineralized zone by more than a 225-metre length. Trenching and drilling completed to date have discovered three major zones of mineralization which have been tested from surface to a maximum vertical depth of approximately 60 metres locally and remain open in all directions for further expansion (see Figure 1). The mineralized zones have an interpreted combined length of more than 1,300 metres.

Key Highlights (See Full Trench Assay Results in Table 1)

Three major zones of graphite mineralization defined to date;

The trenching program successfully extended the length of the graphite mineralized zones by more than 225 metres (m). Combined length now more than 1,300 m;

One hundred-fifteen samples were collected from nine trenching locations, yielding the following highlight results: NW Gf Trend: TR23-25, returned 8.91% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 23 m, including 12.09% Cg over 14 m and a second zone assaying 10.87% Cg over 6 m; Hole 13 Gf Trend: TR23-26 returned 15.17% Cg over 7 m and a second zone of 15.30% Cg over 6 m; SE Gf Trend: TR23-23 returned 8.6% Cg over 3 m, 4.62% Cg over 4 m and 10.01% Cg over 3m. TR23-27 assayed 10.27% over 3 m



(Note: All assay lengths reported have not been converted to the true width as noted in Table 1).

Figure 1 - Map with the location of the trenches and drill holes at the Standard Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8293/169788_cd986fab84b2d9fe_002full.jpg

A total 111 channel samples and four grab samples were collected from nine separate trenches during the 2023 spring program. Each channel sample from the trenching work was 100 cm long, 5 cm wide and 3-5 cm deep cut in bedrock.

All grab and channel samples were bagged and tagged using best practices and were delivered to Activation Laboratories ("ACTLABS"), Ancaster, Ontario, for sample preparation and analyses using laboratories' Code 4F-C Graphitic, analyzing C-Graphite (infrared) where the sample is subjected to a multistage furnace treatment to remove all forms of carbon with the exception of graphitic carbon; and C-Total (infrared). ACTLABS is an independent commercial, accredited ISO Certified Laboratory.

Table 1 - Surface Trenching Results

Standard Mine Graphite Project

2023 Spring Trenching Program Results

Zone Trench # Easting Northing From (m) To (m) Length (m) % Cg Summary NW Mineralized Trend



TR 23-25 East Channel 483280 5154596 0 23 23 8.91 8.91% Cg over 23 meters 1 including 0 14 14 12.09 12.09% Cg over 14 meters 1 West Channel 483240 5154602 0 6 6 10.87 10.87% Cg over 6 meters 1 Hole 13 Mineralized Trend TR 23-26 East Channel 483225 5154385 1 8 7 15.17 15.17% Cg over 7.0 meters 1 West Channel 483211 5154392 3 8 5 15.30 15.30% Cg over 6 meters 1 TR 23-28 483208 5154365 1 2 1 2.78 2.78% Cg over 1.0 meters 3 TR 23-29 483211 5154410 3 6 3 11.24 11.24% Cg over 3.0 meters 3 SE Mineralized Trend TR 23-22 483283 5154370 1 2 1 12.7 12.70% Cg over 1 meters 3 TR 23-23 South Channel 483318 5154383 1 4 3 8.6 8.60% Cg over 3 meters 1 Central Channel 483329 5154393 1 5 4 4.62 4.62% Cg over 4 meters 1 North Channel 483331 5154406 4 7 3 10.01 10.01% Cg over 3 meters 1 TR 23-24 483364 515442 0 4 4 5.75 5.75% Cg over 4 meters 3 TR 23-24 B 483374 5154468 7 9 2 1.87 1.87% Cg over 2 meters 3 24B 483367 5154462 n/a n/a n/a 22.7 22.7% Cg grab sample 24B 483366 5154465 n/a n/a n/a 8.37 8.37% Cg grab sample 24B 483370 5154467 n/a n/a n/a 10.8 10.8% Cg grab sample 24B 483371 5154470 n/a n/a n/a 1.51 1.51% Cg grab sample TR 23-27 483291 5154308 1 4 3 10.27 10.27% Cg over 3 meters 2





Notes:



UTM Nad 83, Zone 18:

All channel samples were taken perpendicular to the intrepreted strike of the mineralization

Mineralization in trenches TR 23-23, TR 23-25 and TR 23-26 is shallowly dipping to the southeast at ~30 deg. Thus the estimated true thickness is ~ 50% of the channel sample length (Ex. 23 m channel length = ~ 11.5 m true thickness.) Mineralization in trench TR 23-27 is moderately dipping to the west at ~40 deg. Thus the estimated true thickness is ~ 64% of the channel sample length. Mineralization in trenches TR 23-22, TR 23-24 & 24B, TR 23-28, and TR 23-29 require further work and mapping to establish a true thickness.

Qualified Person

The scientific technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Roger Dahn, B.Sc., P.Geo., a director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"), who has provided the technical information in this press release, and by Mr. Martin Ethier, Géo (#1520), who is a Member of the Order of Geologists of Québec and also a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company that is focused on evaluating, acquiring and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Quebec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

