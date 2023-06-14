The German police have detained an executive from a Chinese solar company, the day before the start of the Intersolar Europe trade show this week in Munich, according to Chinese media reports."It has been confirmed that the person involved is only assisting in the investigation and has now returned to the hotel," the China Photovoltaic Industry Association (CPIA) said on the Chinese-language WeChat social media platform on Wednesday morning. "This time, only one person is confirmed in assisting in the investigation, not involving multiple Chinese PV companies rumored online, and there were no ...

