Q-Sun Solar says it plans to invest CNY 6.2 billion ($865.6 million) to build 10 GW of solar cell capacity and 12 GW of PV panel capacity. Q-Sun Solar, an Anhui-based Chinese solar company, has signed an investment agreement with the municipal government of Xiantao City, Hubei province, to deploy an additional 10 GW of solar cell capacity and 12 GW of panel capacity. The company will invest approximately CNY 6 billion in the expansion plan. The National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has announced that China has reached a milestone in its energy installation capacity, with non-fossil ...

